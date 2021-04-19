App State to Hold Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic April 22 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Published Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:25 am

App State will hold a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is approved for adults ages 18 and older.

Register for an appointment time at appstate.edu/coronavirus/vaccine/.

Call 828-262-6578 or email [email protected] if you have questions or need assistance.

App State’s Community Vaccine Clinics are held at the Holmes Convocation Center and are open to anyone in North Carolina ages 18 and over.



There is no charge for the vaccine, nor do you need to provide any insurance information.



Please remember to wear a face covering and short sleeves or clothing with easy access to your upper arm.

Visit App State’s “COVID-19 Vaccines” web page to register for an upcoming App State vaccine clinic and for additional information.