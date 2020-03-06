App State Students Heading Out for Spring Break; Classes Resume on March 16

Published Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:54 pm

By Nathan Ham

You might notice some extra traffic leaving the High Country this afternoon as Appalachian State University students are officially on spring break for the next week. Classes will resume on Monday, March 16.

Once students return to class, early registration for currently enrolled students will start on April 1 and continue through April 15. Students and staff will be off work on April 10 as part of the brief Easter holiday break. Classes will resume on April 13.

Spring semester classes will come to an end on April 29 and the final exam period will begin May 1 and continue through May 7.

Spring commencement ceremonies will happen on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9.

Looking ahead to summer school, the first session of summer classes begins on Tuesday, May 26 and ends on Friday, June 26. The second session of summer classes will start on Wednesday, July 1 and conclude on Tuesday, August 4.

