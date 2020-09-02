App State Reports Active Cluster with Wrestling Team; 10 Members Test Positive

Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:54 am

By Harley Nefe

Appalachian State University announced Sept. 1 that it is working closely with the Appalachian District Health Department (AppHealthCare) to investigate and respond to an active cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the App State wrestling team.

Currently, there are 10 members of the wrestling team who have tested positive within the past 11 days. Eight members are recovering in active isolation, and two are past the isolation stage.

App State Student Health Services alerted AppHealthCare to the initial two cases. Campus testing for athletes last week resulted in three confirmed cases. Then an additional five cases were confirmed Aug. 31. The wrestling team is not currently practicing.

As of Sept. 2, there are 46 App State students and one employee currently in isolation.

App State will also hold pop-up testing events for App State students, faculty and staff on Sept. 2 in the College Street Parking Deck and on Sep. 5 in the Rivers Street Parking Deck from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day. No appointments are required; however, individuals will be asked to see their App State IDs.