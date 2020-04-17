App State Re-Envisions Spring Semester, Transitions to Virtual Academic Experiences

Published Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:43 am

By Megan Bruffy

In late March, Appalachian State University moved to virtual modes of learning due to concerns posed by COVID-19. Faculty and staff across campus have been simultaneously re-creating related, on-campus academic experiences — everything from thesis defenses to a reading clinic — through online platforms.

The university converted 2,600 courses from face-to-face instruction to online learning, and the university’s Center for Academic Excellence has provided assistance for faculty through this transition — reaching nearly 600 faculty in one week with more than 50 workshops, support and training sessions.

Many faculty members report being excited about the opportunities presented by online learning.

Dr. Greg McCandless, assistant professor of music theory in the university’s Hayes School of Music, said there are online benefits that cannot be re-created in person. For instance, in an online setting, students can submit questions throughout an entire class period, allowing McCandless to “pick and choose which to answer and when, creating a more open environment with more student participation and a net gain in critical thinking,” he said.

Additionally, he said the option to record live classes is beneficial for students because they can listen to any portion of the class again in order to revisit specific topics.

“Both students and instructors will become more tech savvy, and I believe we’ll emerge from this situation awakened to new possibilities and equipped with new abilities that will strengthen our university,” McCandless added.

Here are more examples of how the university’s departments and colleges are using technology and virtual platforms to create a new experience for Appalachian students:

Online thesis defense. Graduate students, such as Reich College of Education (RCOE) doctoral candidate Peaches Hash, are defending their thesis or dissertation via the Zoom video communications platform. Hash recently defended her dissertation, “ARTiculation: Expressive Arts-based Curriculum in the Composition Classroom,” in front of a committee through a video call. Additionally, all undergraduate thesis defenses in the Honors College will be held online.

Climate Stories Showcase. The university’s College of Fine and Applied Arts hosts an annual in-person Climate Stories Showcase that features student insights on climate change through a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, theatrical performance, videography, photography, design, narrative nonfiction and poetry. This year’s showcase will take place via the @ASUclimatestories Instagram account beginning April 15.

Recorded content. Several professors in the College of Arts and Sciences are using video to simulate classroom experiences. Dr. Sarah Carmichael, geochemist and professor in the Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences (GES), filmed petrology samples, as they would have been seen by students under the microscope. Senior lecturer Brian Zimmer and visiting assistant professor Dr. Hannah Riegel, both of the GES department, filmed field mapping work their students would have experienced throughout the semester.