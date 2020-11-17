App State Opens First Phase of Kidd Brewer Stadium North End Zone Facility on Friday

Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9:59 am

By Jan Todd

Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts led a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Nov. 13, for the Kidd Brewer Stadium north end zone facility — referred to generally as the End Zone Project — which will accommodate various athletic, academic and community uses.

“This building represents another tremendous milestone as we build infrastructure that supports and elevates Appalachian’s mission,” Everts said. “It is a space where members of the App State Community, and so many others, will host academic conferences, hold meetings, watch athletic events, gather socially and meaningfully engage with our university.”

Appalachian State University’s Grandview Ballroom, located on the fourth floor of the Kidd Brewer Stadium north end zone facility, can accommodate up to 1,000 guests and be used for such events as academic conferences, receptions and/or banquets. Its floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of Kidd Brewer Stadium and Howard’s Knob. Photo by Marie Freeman

Features of the mixed-use athletics facility include:

A total of 88,233 square feet of indoor space — built for LEED certification — plus more than 1,000 balcony seats with unimpeded sightlines of the stadium.

The Grandview Ballroom, located on the fourth floor, can accommodate up to 1,000 guests and be used for such events as academic conferences, receptions and/or banquets. The ballroom’s floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of Kidd Brewer Stadium and Howard’s Knob.

Housing for App Catering and a state-of-the-art catering kitchen; athletic and ticketing offices; and a weight room, locker room, team lounge, hydrotherapy treatment area and team store.

Notable design features include a glass elevator tower and roll-up garage doors in the weight room to allow fresh air for indoor/outdoor workouts.

Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for App State’s Kidd Brewer Stadium north end zone facility, held Nov. 13. Also pictured, from left to right, are App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin; App State Campus Dining Assistant Director and App Catering Director Chuck Ford; App State Board of Trustees (BOT) Chair Scott Lampe; and App State Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs Paul Forte. Photo by Marie Freeman

Speaking outside the facility’s main entrance, the chancellor addressed a small group of invited guests, as attendance was limited by COVID-19 restrictions. The guests were Philip Byers, representing the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors, and App State Board of Trustees members Scott Lampe, chair; Mark Ricks, vice chair; Tommy Sofield; and Michael Davis, president of App State’s Student Government Association.

The view of Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium from the stadium’s new north end zone facility. Photo by Marie Freeman

Doug Gillin, App State’s director of athletics, said, “The vision was to create a world-class facility, one that would allow the university to continue to recruit students who can compete in the classroom as well as on the field.” He said the multiuse facility will benefit various groups within the university and Boone communities, adding, “This building helps make Kidd Brewer Stadium one of the best venues of its size in the country.”

App State’s Paul Forte, vice chancellor for business affairs, commended the chancellor for her vision and leadership, along with Gillin and John Eckman, associate vice chancellor for campus services, for their collaboration. He also thanked the many contributors and stakeholders for their cooperation and expertise.

Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts, center, is joined by other members of the App State Community outside the main entrance of the university’s Kidd Brewer Stadium north end zone facility for the building’s ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 13. Pictured with Everts, from left to right, are University of North Carolina System Board of Governors member Philip Byers; App State Board of Trustees (BOT) Chair Scott Lampe; Student Government Association President Michael Davis; BOT member Tommy Sofield; Director of App State Athletics Doug Gillin; BOT Vice Chair Mark Ricks; and Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs Paul Forte. Photo by Marie Freeman

“We know this facility will be an epicenter of activity for our campus community and far beyond,” Forte said, “and we hope to welcome you all back for years to come.”

The total budget for the End Zone Project is $50 million, funded through donations to Appalachian Athletics’ A Mountaineer Impact: A Drive for Excellence fundraising initiative, club seat revenue, Campus Services revenue and debt through Millennial Campus designation, which will be repaid using tenant lease revenue.

Doug Gillin, director of App State Athletics, speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium north end zone facility, held Nov. 13. Photo by Marie Freeman

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kidd Brewer Stadium welcomed 2,170 fans for Saturday’s football game against Georgia State University. Of the north end zone facility’s new balcony seats, 70 were available for use. Read App State Athletics’ latest football spectator update for more information.

App State is currently taking reservations for the Grandview Ballroom — subject to COVID-19 restrictions — for spring 2021 and beyond. Make a reservation and/or email [email protected] for more information about the venue.

Paul Forte, Appalachian State University’s vice chancellor for business affairs, speaks during the Nov. 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony for App State’s Kidd Brewer Stadium north end zone facility. Photo by Marie Freeman