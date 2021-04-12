App State Hosting Another Community Vaccine Clinic on April 15; One Quarter of Watauga County Residents are Fully Vaccinated

Published Monday, April 12, 2021 at 3:12 pm

By Nathan Ham

With a majority of Watauga County’s population still unvaccinated, Appalachian State will be offering another community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Holmes Convocation Center. Students, faculty, staff and all members of the community are eligible to participate in the vaccine clinic. The clinic will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that leaves people protected after just one shot with no follow-up shot necessary.

According to data provided by AppHealthCare, 25.7 percent of Watauga County’s population has been fully vaccinated. 27.8 percent of the county population has had their first shot of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. In Alleghany County, 23.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated while 31.1 percent has had at least one vaccine shot. In neighboring Ashe County, 27.2 percent of the population is partially vaccinated while 21.7 percent is fully vaccinated.

In Avery County, they have seen 24.3 percent of the countywide population become fully vaccinated while 32 percent of the population is at least partially vaccinated according to data from NCDHHS. Only Macon County (32.6 percent) has had a larger percentage of its residents vaccinated in Western NC than Avery County.

At the statewide level, 41.1 percent of the population age 18 and older has been partially vaccinated while 30.1 percent have been fully vaccinated. A total of 74.1 percent of the population of adults age 65 and older are at least partially vaccinated while 68.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of April 8, any adult age 18 or over can schedule a vaccine appointment time. If you would like to receive your vaccination through AppHealthCare, you can schedule an appointment online at https://apprhs.org/vaccine/. In addition to AppHealthCare, several area pharmacies are also providing vaccinations. Boone Drug is currently offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Halsey Drug in Alleghany County, Warrensville Drug Store in Ashe County, Avery Pharmacy in Avery County, Boone Drug at Deerfield, Boone Drug at New Market and Mountain City Pharmacy in Johnson County. Appointments are currently available for the Pfizer vaccine at Mount Vernon Church and the Moderna vaccine at Mountain City Pharmacy. Dates and more information about scheduling a vaccine through Boone Drug can be found here.

Larger chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens are offering the COVID-19 vaccine too. Currently, the CVS Pharmacy in Boone does not have any vaccine availability. The CVS Pharmacy in West Jefferson does have appointments available. Vaccine appointments are available at the Boone and Jefferson Walgreens locations. Vaccine appointments are also available at the pharmacy inside Ingles grocery store in West Jefferson.

To register for an appointment at App State’s vaccine clinic, visit appstate.edu/coronavirus/vaccine/.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations at the new recreation center (April 14 and April 15) and at the Baker Center in Linville (April 13).

Avery County and the Avery County Health Department will roll out the county’s mobile clinics for the next rounds of first dose COVID-19 vaccines. The mobile clinics will be at Lees Mc Rae Gymnasium 1-4 pm (7860 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk) on Wednesday, April 21. Then at Linville Land Harbor 9-12 pm (22 Land Harbor Plaza, Newland) and Elk River Country Club 1-4 pm (15 Clubhouse Drive, Banner Elk) on Thursday, May 20. These clinics are available for anyone 18 and older.

Appointments are necessary. Please call the Avery County vaccine call center at 828-733-8273 for an appointment from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Johnson and Johnson vaccines will also be available; when you call for your appointment please specify. The other vaccine available is the Moderna. Second dose for the Moderna will be at the same locations.

For the appointment please bring your insurance card and wear appropriate clothing for easy access to have the vaccination in your upper arm. Masks are required.

Please visit www.averycountync.gov for more information.

Free transportation to the vaccine clinic is now available with Avery County Transportation. This is for Avery County residents. Please call 733-0005 to arrange transportation if needed.

