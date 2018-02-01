App State Football to Visit Clemson in 2024

Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 9:36 am

BOONE, N.C. – Extending a streak of top-level competition, the Appalachian State football team will play at Clemson on Sept. 7, 2024.

The Mountaineers have played seven games against teams from Power Five conferences in head coach Scott Satterfield’s first five seasons, including a 2015 trip to Clemson. They’re now set to play at least one game against a Power Five team in each of the next seven seasons, starting with a 2018 visit to Penn State on Sept. 1.

App State also has future Power Five matchups scheduled for 2019 (at North Carolina), 2020 (at Wisconsin, at Wake Forest), 2021 (at Miami), 2022 (North Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone) and 2023 (North Carolina).

Five of the six P5 teams on future App State schedules have ended at least one of the last three regular seasons as a top-10 team, and the six P5 schools on App State schedules from 2013-17 were a combined 66-28 during the seasons in which they played the Mountaineers. All but one of those teams finished that season with at least eight victories.

Clemson has a 5-0 record against App State, as the Tigers won 41-10 early in a 2015 season in which they reached the national championship game. The Tigers won the national title a year later and concluded the 2017 season with a third straight game against Alabama in the College Football Playoff. In the last 45 games, Clemson is tied for first nationally with a 41-4 record, and App State is tied for fifth with a 36-9 mark.

Two dates are filled on App State’s 2024 schedule, as the Mountaineers will follow the Sept. 7 trip to Clemson with a visit to East Carolina on Sept. 14.

APPALACHIAN STATE FOOTBALL FUTURE NONCONFERENCE OPPONENTS

2018

Sept. 1 at Penn State

Sept. 8 at Charlotte

Sept. 15 vs. SOUTHERN MISS

Sept. 22 vs. GARDNER-WEBB

2019

Aug. 31 vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Sept. 7 vs. CHARLOTTE

Sept. 21 at North Carolina

2020

Sept. 12 at Wake Forest

Sept. 19 at Wisconsin

SEPT. 26 vs. MASSACHUSETTS

2021

Sept. 4 vs. EAST CAROLINA (Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, N.C.)

Sept. 11 at Miami (Fla.)

SEPT. 25 vs. MARSHALL

2022

Sept. 3 vs. NORTH CAROLINA

Sept. 17 at Marshall

2023

Sept. 9 at North Carolina

2024

Sept. 7 at Clemson

Sept. 14 at East Carolina

2025

Sept. 6 vs. EAST CAROLINA

2026

Sept. 5 at East Carolina

