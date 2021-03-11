App State COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens Thursday in the Holmes Convocation Center; Capacity to Administer 1,000+ Vaccines per Day

-
-
- App State has been approved to be a community vaccination distribution center by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The university is assisting in North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan for rural areas by administering COVID-19 vaccines to staff, faculty, students and community members as vaccine allotments are provided.
- Vaccine distribution is managed by public health. AppHealthCare, our local public health department, is leading the vaccination distribution plans in Watauga county. The university is coordinating with local public health to identify and offer vaccines to individuals who qualify according to the NCDHHS prioritization system. Those who qualify have been contacted by the university to make an appointment.
- This week, the clinic is primarily serving App State staff, faculty and students, and will administer approximately 620 Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) “one-shot” vaccines, as allotted by State Public Health.
- University employees have set up and are staffing the clinic with Student Health Services employees and Department of Nursing faculty and students, Campus Dining staff members who have been re-assigned to work with the university’s COVID response team, Emergency Management staff and Holmes Convocation Center staff.
- App State will operate vaccine clinics as long as needed. The facility is scalable, and can accommodate 1,000+ vaccines per day if needed.
- The university continues to offer campuswide COVID-19 testing events twice weekly, as well as conduct daily testing in Student Health Service, and targeted testing with specific student populations as needed. Each student, faculty and staff member has received five re-usable, 3-ply face coverings.
- Fifty percent of the university’s classes are currently being taught in-person or in hybrid (in-person/remote combination) formats.
- To date, App State has conducted more than 50,000 COVID-19 tests. So far this year, the university has conducted nearly 17,000 COVID-19 tests, with an overall positivity rate of 2.2%. The weekly positivity rate has not exceeded 3.3% this year.