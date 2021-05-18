App State Celebrates more than 3,600 Class of 2021 Graduates
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 12:38 pm
By Jessica Stump
Appalachian State University’s black and gold pride was on full display during its Spring 2021 Commencement. For the first time since December 2019, App State held an in-person commencement, hosting 13 in-person ceremonies May 7–12.
As part of the commencement celebrations, Chancellor Sheri Everts conferred degrees in person and through a prerecorded virtual conferral to more than 3,600 Mountaineer graduates, including 3,209 undergraduate and 480 graduate students. Recordings of the ceremonies, as well as the virtual degree conferral, are available on App State’s commencement website. See below for photo galleries displaying memorable commencement moments.
Everts presided over the ceremonies and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Hulburt Norris presented the candidates for graduation. C. Philip Byers ’85, a member of the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors, and App State Board of Trustees Chair Scott Lampe ’94 shared remarks.
In her address to App State’s Class of 2021, Everts said, “I congratulate each of you on your achievements and celebrate the hope and possibilities you take forward into our future world — a world which holds more promise because of the contributions you have made thus far, and one which you will continue to make brighter.”
She continued, “You have earned one of the most significant achievements of your lifetime under historically challenging circumstances. And yet — through the uncertainties and across distance — you overcame incredible difficulties with grace and unwavering resilience. … We are so very proud of each and every one of you.”
Everts acknowledged the App Sate families, faculty and staff who have supported, mentored, advised and/or worked alongside graduates throughout their Appalachian Experience.
Byers, who brought greetings from the UNC Board of Governors and the UNC System Office, advised App State’s graduates to “take heed of your callings and remember the invaluable education you have received from Appalachian State University.”
“Your education at Appalachian State University has provided you well with the knowledge and skills you will need to achieve the goals and dreams you set forth,” he continued. “We all join you in your well-deserved celebration!”
On behalf of the university’s Board of Trustees, Lampe expressed the board’s pride in App State’s Class of 2021 graduates and their accomplishments.
“As you begin a new phase in your lives, we are confident that you are prepared for the future, no matter what it holds for you. We extend to you our sincerest congratulations and our very best wishes for continued success,” he said.
Provost Norris, who opened the ceremonies by welcoming graduates and their guests, recognized the university’s student veteran and military-affiliated graduates for their commitment to both their university studies and their service to the country.
In her virtual commencement remarks, Norris recognized the families and friends who helped App State’s Class of 2021 reach this milestone, noting these graduates are now among the more than 135,000 App State alumni who are making a difference in North Carolina and beyond.
“As you go forth into the next chapters of your lives, we hope you will stay connected with your alma mater,” Norris said. “Know that you always have a home here at App State.”
During the physically distanced ceremonies, graduates walked across the commencement stage, had their names announced — along with the Latin and/or departmental honors they received, and were professionally photographed receiving their diploma covers. The ceremonies included graduates from each of the university’s academic colleges.
App State’s commencement ceremonies concluded with a special performance of the university’s alma mater, prerecorded by Grammy-nominated country music star and former App State student Luke Combs.
The celebration continued as graduates left the arena and walked through Holmes Center’s Alumni Hall. Amidst clapping and cheering — and with the App State fight song playing in the background — each graduate was given a sharpie to sign the Class of 2021 banner. Families and professional photographers gathered to capture the graduates’ enthusiasm and elation. App State’s Alumni Association was responsible for organizing what one bystander described as “one huge party,” and provided giveaways in the alumni tent outside Holmes Center.
Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts makes her way to the commencement stage in Holmes Convocation Center during App State’s Spring 2021 Commencement ceremony held Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m. Photo by Marie Freeman
C. Philip Byers ’85, a member of the UNC System Board of Governors, addresses Appalachian State University’s Class of 2021 graduates at the Spring 2021 Commencement ceremony held Friday, May 7, at 1 p.m. in App State’s Holmes Convocation Center. Photo by Marie Freeman
Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts, left, and UNC System Board of Governors member C. Philip Byers ’85, right, with Dr. Caroline Smith — App State’s winner of the 2021 UNC Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Award. Smith, who is pictured holding the medallion she received as part of her award, is an associate professor in App State’s Department of Health and Exercise Science and the director of the university’s Thermal and Microvascular Physiology Laboratory. Byers and Everts presented her with the award at the evening Spring 2021 Commencement ceremony held Friday, May 7, in App State’s Holmes Convocation Center. Photo by Marie Freeman
The Appalachian State University Community — including the leadership, faculty, staff and students pictured — rallied to make the university’s Spring 2021 Commencement a memorable experience for App State Class of 2021 graduates and their guests. The 13 in-person commencement ceremonies hosted by App State May 7–12 were the first held on campus since December 2019. Pictured alongside Chancellor Sheri Everts (center) on the commencement stage are members of her App State leadership team, as well as faculty, staff and Student Ambassadors. Recent App State graduates and Holmes Convocation Center student workers pictured in the front row are, from left to right, Pitts Powell ’21, of Fernandina Beach, Florida; Andy Currie ’21, of Clemmons; Maggie Patterson ’21, of Broadway; and Taylor Bair ’21, of Greensboro. Photo by Marie Freeman
Pictured at the alumni tent located outside Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center during Spring 2021 Commencement are App State Chancellor Sheri Everts, members of her App State leadership team, Class of 2021 graduates, Alumni Association staff, Student Ambassadors and student volunteers. Photo by Marie Freeman
Appalachian State University recognized more than 3,600 Mountaineer graduates during its Spring 2021 Commencement, presenting virtual and in-person commencement options to allow for the greatest possible participation and maximize health and safety of all participants. Attendance at the ceremonies was limited to graduates and their ticketed guests, and face coverings, which were supplied to graduates, were required. Holmes Center staff sanitized the arena between each ceremony. Pictured is the third in-person commencement ceremony held Friday, May 7, at 5 p.m. in App State’s Holmes Convocation Center. Photo by Marie Freeman
Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts addresses Class of 2021 graduates in person during App State’s Spring 2021 Commencement. Photo by Chase Reynolds
Pictured is Appalachian Police Department Capt. Johnny Brown, who carried the university mace during the Spring 2021 Commencement ceremony held Friday, May 7, at 9 a.m. in App State’s Holmes Convocation Center. He represented APD and the service of all law enforcement and first responders. Photo by Chase Reynolds
Appalachian State University’s J.J. Brown, vice chancellor for student affairs, center in foreground, hands a diploma cover to a Class of 2021 graduate during the university’s second Spring 2021 Commencement ceremony, held Friday, May 7, at 1 p.m. in Holmes Convocation Center. App State Student Ambassador Nathaniel Eure, a sophomore communication studies major from Morganton, pictured far left, assists Brown in handing out diploma covers. Photo by Marie Freeman
An Appalachian State University graduate accepts her diploma cover from Jane Barghothi ’96, vice chancellor for university advancement, during App State’s Spring 2021 Commencement. Photo by Marie Freeman
Dr. Beth Fiske, associate professor and director of graduate programs in the Beaver College of Health Sciences’ Department of Nursing, carries the university mace during the Spring 2021 Commencement ceremony held Friday, May 7, at 1 p.m. in App State’s Holmes Convocation Center. Photo by Marie Freeman
Appalachian State University’s Dr. Mark Bradbury, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and professor of public administration, center, is shown carrying the university banner during one of App State’s 13 in-person Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies, held May 7–12 in Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s campus. Bradbury also served as one of two faculty who read the names of graduates during App State’s commencement ceremonies. Photo by Chase Reynolds
Appalachian State University graduates participating in the university’s 11th Spring 2021 Commencement ceremony — held Tuesday, May 11, at 1 p.m. — stand as the university banner is carried into the Holmes Convocation Center by App State’s Dr. Mark Bradbury, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and professor of public administration. Photo by Marie Freeman