App State Cancels All Classes For Monday and Tuesday Because of Storm Concerns

Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 5:02 pm

All classes and academic obligations are canceled Monday, Sept. 17, and Tuesday, Sept. 18. Confidence is growing for the Boone area to experience significant potential impact from Hurricane Florence, and the safety of students, faculty and staff traveling to campus is paramount.

Appalachian State University has been encouraging its students, faculty and staff to prepare for Florence since Tuesday, Sept. 11, and given specific safety tips they could take ahead of the hurricane, which was expected to make landfall in North Carolina Friday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, a decision was made to cancel classes Thursday, Sept. 13, and Friday, Sept. 14, to allow students who live in areas likely to be severely impacted by Hurricane Florence to prepare accordingly. On Friday, Sept. 14, the decision was made to cancel classes Monday, Sept. 17, and Tuesday, Sept. 18, with confidence growing for the Boone area to experience significant potential impact from Hurricane Florence, in a message stating “the safety of students, faculty and staff traveling to campus is paramount.”

About 50 percent of students who live in on-campus housing, just under 3,000, remained on campus through the weekend. Residence halls and dining facilities remain open for them, as well as campus facilities that could provide activities and entertainment.

Appalachian is coordinating with local and state partners in the event emergency response plans need to be implemented.

