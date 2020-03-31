App State Announces that Online and Alternative Course Delivery Will Continue Through Summer

Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:29 am

On March 31, 2020, during a special meeting of the Board of Governors, UNC System President Bill Roper announced that UNC System institutions will continue to be online through summer 2020. This means we will continue our online and alternative course delivery methods through the remainder of this semester and for both Summer I and Summer II sessions. Deans have already begun working with department chairs and faculty to determine which classes will be offered this summer. We are working to ensure, to the greatest extent possible, students will have access to classes they need to stay on track for their planned graduation dates.