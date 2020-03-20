App State Announces Spring 2020 Commencement Will Be Virtual; Details to Come

Published Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4:41 pm

Appalachian State University’s Chancellor Sheri Everts announced today the university’s Spring 2020 Commencement will be held virtually. May graduates will have the option to participate in December 2020 Commencement.

In an announcement to campus, Everts said, “There are many details to work out, but please know my leadership team and I are committed to preserving, to the greatest extent possible, the essence of the celebrations and milestones of the final weeks of the spring semester, including commencement.”

In her announcement Everts also stated, “On Monday, Appalachian will begin a new normal,” and she provided updates pertaining to the university’s adjustments in light of the coronavirus and its disease, COVID-19. Students will begin studies online and through alternative course delivery methods on Monday, March 23.

“It has taken tremendous effort on the part of our faculty to make this move and they have proven yet again to be selfless and adaptive professionals. It will not be a seamless transition, and as we work out the kinks together, it will be important to be patient and recognize we are all working alongside one another to provide the best possible academic experience for our students,” Everts said.

Her message further addressed facilities access and dining services, and shared that 160 students who met the criteria to stay on campus will remain in their residence halls. Information on these and other related issues can be found on the university’s dedicated coronavirus website.