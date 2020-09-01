Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery Was the Location for a PBS Interview for Two Sculptors

Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9:28 am

The large outdoor sculptures shown at Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery often draw attention, but last week the attention came from Charlotte PBS station WTVI, as the location of an interview with sculptors Carl & Ethan Peverall. This father and son sculpture team create sculptures of natural stone and their engaging artwork has been much admired at the Anvil Arts Gardens over the last four years.

Carl & Ethan Peverall sculptures often begin with the inspiration of ancient stones quarried from our NC mountains, TN and GA and many include river rock found along the Toe River. The Peverall’s work aspires to highlight the beauty of their material as they express a clear artistic intent in each of their sculptures. These sculptures have an honesty and clarity in their expression and execution, and their material is a strong draw for many admirers. The art may begin as a sketch or start from one or two inspirational elements and then come into fruition in a finished work that can weigh over 6,000 pounds, and generally range from life size to ten feet tall. The Peverall’s sculpture can be found gracing many private gardens, as well as corporate settings and also a public installation in the town of Statesville, NC. The duo recently installed a large commission project in the San Francisco CA area early this summer and continue to keep busy with creating individual sculpture of their own artistic inspirations as well as creating commissioned pieces for individual collectors. At The Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery they are currently displaying six of Carl and Ethan Peverall’s stone sculptures along with the work of nine other artists throughout the garden and sculpture gallery. Along with the Peverall’s beautiful work, the gardens show the work of artist Bill Brown in large scale steel sculptures, and Beau Lyday’s reclaimed metal pieces that are Celtic and gothic inspired works. This year the playful work of Josh Cote’ has joined the collection, with expression wild rabbit sculptures created in steel wire, that range from exuberant bike riders to a zen seeking yoga hare. Another acclaimed sculptor, Tinka Jordy is highlighted with her hand built clay figurative sculptures that gracefully stand at the edge of the flower garden and around the gallery. Tripp Jarvis uses cast iron and steel to create his sculptures that are rooted in his search for for harmony and peace.

With over thirty outdoor sculptures displayed throughout the outdoor space and and open indoor gallery space filled with other works in glass, clay and steel, and works on canvas this unique arts destination for cheerful summer distractions. All the work displayed inside and out are available for purchase and visitors are sure to enjoy the chance to explore, experience and collect work from this carefully curated collection.

The gallery and gardens are open to the public Thursday – Saturdays from 10 – 5pm and Sunday’s from 12- 5, with other times by appointment. With it’s beautiful Linville Falls location just off the Blue Ridge Parkway and directly across from the popular Linville Falls Winery this is an ideal outing for the entire family.

The broadcast of the interview with artist Carl and Ethan Peverall will also include a visit to the artist riverside studio and is schedule to be shown

on WTVI sometime this fall. Viewers will get a glimpse into the creative and practical process of creating stone sculptures. So, as they say stay tuned and in the meantime take an opportunity to visit their finished works currently on display at Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery.