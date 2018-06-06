Another Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway Closed after Cracks Develop in the Pavement

Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 9:29 am

By Nathan Ham

It has already been a tough year for road closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

With the Linn Cove Viaduct reopening this past weekend after being closed for just over three months, another portion of the Parkway had to be closed on Tuesday after large cracks started to develop in the asphalt.

The closure is between milepost 276 to 280, located between Jeffress Park and Deep Gap.

According to a statement on the Blue Ridge Parkway’s Facebook page, this type of cracking is typically associated with slope instability and the road will remain closed until geo-technical engineers can make some assessments on what is going on.

A statement from the National Park Service indicated that heavy rainfall has caused the slip instability on the road and will be closed until further notice.

This area of the Blue Ridge Parkway has already been closed once before during 2018 after a rockslide in February kept this portion of the road closed for over two months.

Comments

comments