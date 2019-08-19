Annual Valle Crucis Community Park Auction to be Held on August 24

Published Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:57 pm

The Valle Crucis Community Park will hold its annual auction on Saturday, August 24 at the Apple Barn in Valle Crucis. Among the items to be auctioned are hand-crafted furniture, paintings, stained glass, gift certificates for local businesses, and much more. A featured item at this year’s auction is a six-day resort stay in Belize. Attendees can purchase breakfast and preview auction items beginning at 8:30 am, with live bidding starting at 9:30. There will also be a number of silent auction items available.

Valle Crucis Park is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization that relies on private donations and events such as the auction for over 90 percent of its operating budget. For over 35 years, Valle Crucis Park has served as a favorite gathering area for residents and visitors, including at the popular Music in the Valle summer concerts. The Park is a designated Environmental Education Center, and provides weekly educational sessions for children throughout the summer season. In addition, the Park hosts events like the Watauga County Watershed Field Day that over 350 eighth-grade students from the county will attend in September, weekly bird-identification walks with representatives from the Audubon Society, and various sporting events, among other activities. For more information visit the Park’s web site (vallecrucispark.org) or Facebook page, or can call the Park office at 828-963-9239. See you there!

