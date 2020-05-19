Annual Memorial Day Celebration at Boone Mall Has Been Canceled

Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:59 am

For the last 13 years, the High Country community has honored our fallen heroes on Memorial Day at an event co-sponsored by the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), the Watauga Community Band and the Boone Mall.

While we must cancel our ceremony for this year out of respect for the health and safety of our community, we hope that on this Memorial Day, everyone will engage in a private moment of silence and prayer to commemorate our fallen heroes and their families.

Thank you to all our veterans, community members, elected and appointed officials, local military associations and organizations, first responders and sponsors for support of this event.