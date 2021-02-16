Andrew Murray, United States Attorney for the Western District of NC Announces Departure

U.S. Attorney Murray has also focused on combating the heroin and opioid epidemic and its devastating effects on communities. During U.S. Attorney Murray’s tenure, the office concentrated on investigating and prosecuting high-level Drug Trafficking Organizations (DTOs) and drug traffickers operating on the Dark Web. The district also formed the Heroin Education Action Team (HEAT), to heighten awareness and educate the public about the increased danger of heroin and opioid addiction.

In March 2019, U.S. Attorney Murray also announced the district’s Elder Justice Initiative (EJI), to combat the neglect, abuse, and financial exploitation of seniors. Since the inception of EJI, the office has actively engaged in efforts to investigate and prosecute financial scams impacting seniors, hold training seminars for older adults and caretakers on how to identify and respond to elderly exploitation and financial schemes, and promote greater coordination with federal state and local law enforcement partners to combat elder financial exploitation and abuse.

While serving as U.S. Attorney, Mr. Murray has successfully led the Office through significant challenges, including the longest-ever government shutdown and the devastating coronavirus pandemic. Since the onset of the pandemic, U.S. Attorney Murray has balanced the need for employee safety while effectively protecting and keeping the citizens of the Western District protected and safe without a reduction in productivity. Throughout the pandemic, U.S. Attorney Murray also has directed the office’s criminal and civil prosecutors to remain vigilant in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting wrongdoing related to the crisis and to concentrate on stopping bad actors from exploiting important government-funded COVID relief programs.

U.S. Attorney Murray said, “Despite considerable difficulties, we have increased the Office’s workforce with additional prosecutors and support staff, and we have steadfastly continued to handle high-volume cases and fulfill our mission. Our accomplishments are a testament to the hard work of the men and women in this Office. It has been a privilege to have served with such dedicated colleagues and I have the utmost respect for their commitment to the pursuit of justice.”

U.S. Attorney Murray has also worked closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement counterparts to improve the intake process of cases for federal criminal prosecution. Under U.S. Attorney Murray’s direction, the office created a collaborative program wherein Assistant U.S. Attorneys are assigned to specific District Attorney’s (DA’s) Offices in WDNC and are paired with state prosecutors from that DA’s office. This symbiotic relationship serves to maximize information sharing and expedite the triage of joint jurisdiction cases to ensure that the most appropriate prosecution path is pursued to protect the public and obtain justice.

“The collective goal of all law enforcement officers and prosecutors is to protect law- abiding citizens and hold law-breakers accountable for their actions. I have spent over 30 years as a public servant, both in the civilian and military sectors, and I can say with certainty that the talented men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office who have chosen a career in public service have a deep commitment to the people they serve and to our country. It has been a privilege and an honor to have served with each and every one of them. I could not have been more blessed than to have led such a selfless team that strives every day to simply do what is right and just.”