American Realist Painter Jason Drake Hosting Artist’s Reception for His New Exhibition at Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery on August 24

Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 4:10 pm

By Joe Johnson

Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery is currently exhibiting over 20 new paintings by renowned American realist painter Jason Drake until August 31. The gallery of Drake’s works, called “Reflections of Home”, showcases the most recent paintings created by Drake in anticipation of the exhibition. This Saturday, August 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jason Drake will be present at Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery to host an artist’s reception for his exhibition.

Drake emphasized that everyone is welcome to attend the gallery reception on Saturday to have an opportunity to experience the exhibition full of his latest efforts; he also stated that he would like to share this gratifying experience with as many people as possible! “I urge you to come out on Saturday night because there will not be a selection of my paintings on display like this for quite a while,” said Drake.

Jason Drake is revered for his painting skills focused on the landscape, the figure, and the beauty of animals in the natural world. His style elevates uniqueness over the banal, the deep spark over the quick flash. He believes that his art should lift you up, elevate your perspective, and help you hold onto things that have meaning. Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery owner, Tim Miller, wrote, “The depth and emotion of his paintings captures the attention of every client who enters the gallery and he’s quickly become a sought after name amongst our patrons. Jason’s work is as stimulating as it is mature, as beautiful as it is timeless.”

Living with his wife Holly and his dog Max in the Appalachian Mountains near Boone, North Carolina, Jason paints the wonder of nature that surrounds him and finds beauty in ordinary things and close friends. He is committed to producing works that reflect the glory of God and the dignity of Man. Fine Art Connoisseur magazine recently featured Jason in their “Three to Watch” article. Writer Allison Malafronte suggested, “With so much thought, observation, and reﬂection behind each piece, it is clear why Drake’s paintings frequently cause viewers to pause.”

Join Jason Drake this Saturday, August 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blowing Rock Frameworks and Gallery to experience his newest paintings that translate scenes of nature’s beauty onto various surfaces with carefully placed brushstrokes. Jason Drake’s exhibition, “Reflections of Home”, will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery through August 31.

For more information about Jason Drake and to view his latest works, visit https://www.jasondrake.com/

For more information about “Reflections from Home”, visit https://www.blowingrockgalleries.com/jason-drake

