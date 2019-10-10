Alpine Ski Shop at Appalachian Ski Mtn. Holding Annual Preseason Sale and Swap October 11-20

Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 4:26 pm

By Nathan Ham

It’s that time of year to head to Appalachian Ski Mtn. for the annual Preseason Sale and Swap at the Alpine Ski Shop located in the downstairs lobby at the base lodge.

This is the 22nd year of the sale and it gives customers a chance to come in and find some great deals on things they need on the ski slopes.

“We have all of last year’s ski and snowboard clothing, outerwear and base layer, on clearance and lots of great brands of ski and snowboard equipment,” said Brenda Speckmann.

The sale also features accessory items like helmets, goggles and gloves and customers can expect to save up to 70 percent on some of these items.

“We also have a ski and snowboard swap for equipment only. Customers have brought their equipment in and we help price it for them and whatever that equipment sells for, they receive that credit in the ski shop. We don’t take any commission from the sales,” said Speckmann.

Speckmann added that there will be several of their ski and snowboard equipment representatives on hand to help people find exactly what they need and what fits them best for the upcoming 2019-20 ski season.

“The best thing about the sale is that it gets people excited for the winter. We just need the weather to get a bit colder,” Speckmann laughed. “It’s a great time to get all of your gear and a great time to get your skis or snowboard tuned for the season. We will also have a drawing for a free season membership on the last day of the sale.”

The sale will begin on Friday, October 11 and continue through Sunday, October 20. Be sure to get there early for the best deals and see everything that the Alpine Ski Shop has available.

Alpine Ski Shop is a full-service ski and snowboard shop that carries many brands of ski and snowboard equipment, clothing and accessories.

To find your way to the sale, turn off of U.S. Highway 321 at the Appalachian Ski Mtn. welcome center between Boone and Blowing Rock. It is exactly two miles from the turnoff to the gatehouse at the ski slope.

For more information on Appalachian Ski Mtn. and the Alpine Ski Shop, visit their website or call 828-295-7828.

Comments

comments