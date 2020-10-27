All Watauga County Election Day Voting Sites Will Be Open on November 3

Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 3:34 pm

All Watauga County Election Day polling sites will be open on Nov. 3.

Watauga County Board of Elections Director Matt Snyder said they are aware of comments regarding certain polling sites and want to assure Watauga County voters that there is no shortage of precinct officials that would cause the Board to close any sites at this time.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who stepped up to answer our need for additional Election Day precinct officials,” Snyder said. “The result is that not only will we have more officials at each precinct, but we also have a team of 50 people that will be on standby Election morning should they be needed.”

Many polling sites have moved to their local school gyms to accommodate COVID-19 precaution guidelines.

For a complete listing of Election Day sites visit http://www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOE/precincts.aspx#1