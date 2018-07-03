All Four Lanes of U.S. Highway 321 Are Open in Blowing Rock

Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 12:09 pm

By Nathan Ham

The long-awaited opening of U.S. Highway 321 to all four lanes of traffic arrived just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

According to Blowing Rock mayor Charlie Sellers on Tuesday morning, Highway 321 is open to all four lanes of traffic for people traveling to and from the High Country.

The road will remain open for all four lanes through the weekend, but will have to close one lane again each way sometime after this coming weekend to put the reflectors down on the road, according to Sellers.

With final paving and markings finishing up at the end of June, Blowing Rock residents and visitors got to breathe a long-awaited sigh of relief as the six-year road project is nearing the end with just a few odds and ends to tie up, including the removal of some electric and telephone poles as well as landscaping work that will begin in the fall.

You can read more about the history of the Highway 321 widening project and the thoughts of local residents, town officials and business owners in the upcoming July edition of the High Country Magazine.

