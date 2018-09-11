All Appalachian State Classes Canceled after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12 Through Sunday, September 16

Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 3:51 pm

All classes and academic obligations are canceled from 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, to allow students who live in areas likely to be severely impacted by Hurricane Florence to prepare accordingly. The hurricane forecast for the Boone area is still uncertain, but many App State students live in areas where the forecast is severe. For AppalCART schedules visit www.appalcart.com or the NextBus app. Please use caution during inclement weather, and monitor http://appstatealert.com and university email for any updates. Additional schedule changes could be made over the weekend as the storm progresses.

For non-faculty employees, the Adverse Weather Policy is in effect at Condition 1 (Reduced Operations) from 5 p.m. Sept. 12 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16. As weather conditions develop, please monitor http://appstatealert.com and university email for any updates to employee adverse weather conditions.

Under Condition 1, mandatory employees must report to or remain at work. All other employees have the option to report late, leave early, or not work at all; however, the employee is responsible for informing his/her supervisory chain in a timely manner of all such decisions.

Go to http://appstatealert.com for more information, or contact your immediate supervisor with any questions. Please use caution during inclement weather.

