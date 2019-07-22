Airplane Skids Off Runway in Takeoff Attempt at Boone Airport on Sunday Afternoon

Published Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:32 am

Bamboo Road in Boone had to be temporarily closed on Sunday afternoon after an airplane ran off the runway and hit a fence at Boone Airport during a takeoff attempt.

According to Geoff Hayes with the Boone Police Department, at 1:47 p.m., Boone Police Communications received an emergency call regarding an unknown problem with an aircraft. The Boone Police Department, Boone Fire Department, and Watauga Medics responded to the incident at the airport on Bamboo Road.

Hayes said that a single-engine plane was traveling east on the runway. In the seconds before takeoff, the pilot aborted the flight. The plane traveled off the end of the runway and struck a fence.

Names of the pilot or the plane’s passengers were not shared by the Boone Police Department.

There were no injuries reported and federal authorities have been notified.

