Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 8:43 am

After 114 years of working with homeowners and individuals, Piedmont Federal is now providing account services to businesses. “Our customers who have their personal accounts and home mortgages with Piedmont Federal have been asking for us to provide a local option for their small business banking,” explained Richard Wagner, Piedmont Federal’s CEO & Chairman. “We have the staff, infrastructure, and systems in place right here in town to give small businesses a truly local choice for their banking with the same award-winning level of customer service offered with our individual banking products.”

Piedmont Federal developed three new account platforms based on customer input, focus groups, and conversations in the community. PFBusinessConnect is designed for businesses who want the banking essentials and value online/mobile banking channels, while PFBusinessChoice is for businesses who maintain higher balances and activity levels. PFCommunity serves not-for-profit organizations. The features of each account platform came directly from the feedback of businesses and organizations in the area. “Our 114 years of service here in northwest North Carolina have taught us the importance of listening to our customers and neighbors and putting services in place that meet their needs,” commented Mike Hauser, Piedmont Federal, President – COO.

Piedmont Federal business accounts will provide online/mobile banking, overdraft protection, and enhanced security features highly valued by business customers with local staff servicing the accounts. “We know these small businesses and not-for-profit organizations because they are our neighbors; they are the places where we go to shop, dine, and obtain a variety of services,” remarked Ginger Salt, Piedmont Federal – CMO.

The overarching objective with Piedmont Federal’s move into business banking is to allow individual customers to bring their business accounts to a local resource with its headquarters, decision-making, leadership, and focus firmly based in the Piedmont Triad and northwest North Carolina. The new business and community organization accounts are available now at every Piedmont Federal location.

About Piedmont Federal

For over 100 years, our goal has been a simple one: to help people become homeowners and save for life’s needs. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank focuses on offering sound financial solutions that truly fit people’s lives. We believe in getting to know customers by name, and providing a level of personalized service that just can’t be found at other financial institutions. In addition to our commitment to customer service, we have a wide range of financial products for just about any need, whether it’s a home loan, or a savings plan for college, retirement, or medical expenses. Rates on all Piedmont Federal products are extremely competitive, and all our savings programs are safe, secure and backed by the FDIC.

Comments

comments