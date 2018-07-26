Adam Lentz to Take Over as Communications and Emergency Services Director

Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 2:37 pm

By Nathan Ham

Adam Lentz will become Watauga County’s new Communications and Emergency Services Director, effective Aug. 6.

Lentz has spent 16 years of his life working in emergency services, including time as a Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputy, a Watauga County telecommunicator, a Boone firefighter, a member of the Watauga County Rescue Squad and a Network Technician for the North Carolina Highway Patrol, specializing in the VIPER System dedicated to providing emergency personnel with the ability to directly communicate with other emergency personnel without having to relay messages through a communications center.

He will take over the position vacated by Jeff Virginia, who retired from that position earlier this year.

“With his strong history of dedication to emergency services and law enforcement in Watauga County, I am confident that he will serve our communications and emergency services department well. I look forward to Adam continuing to push the quality and level of services provided by the emergency services department,” said Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque in a statement.

As the communications and emergency services director, Lentz will be responsible for supervising the 911 Communication Center, the Emergency Management office, Watauga County Emergency Communications, fire dispatch and medical dispatch.

