Acting United States Attorney William T. Stetzer Recognizes National Police Week May 9 to May 15

In honor of National Police Week, Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Sunday, May 9 through Saturday, May 15, 2021.

“This week is a time to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” said Attorney General Garland. “I am constantly inspired by the extraordinary courage and dedication with which members of law enforcement act each day, putting their lives on the line to make our communities safer. To members of law enforcement and your families: we know that not a single day, nor a single week, is enough to recognize your service and sacrifice. On behalf of the entire Department of Justice, you have our unwavering support and eternal gratitude.”

“Throughout National Police Week and on Peace Officers Memorial Day, we join our federal, state, county, local and Tribal partners in recognizing the service and sacrifice of the law enforcement community, particularly the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2020. We are forever grateful to the fallen officers and their families for their service and sacrifice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer.

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities that they have sworn to serve.