AARP-NC Mountain Region Offers Upcoming Online Events

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:34 am

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to address the needs and interests of middle-aged and elderly people. Due to COVID-19, all in-person activities have been canceled until further notice. However, the local AARP-NC Mountain Region has some upcoming online events. Check below for the offerings:

Spotlight on SNAP

Friday, January 29th at 10:30 AM

https://aarp.cvent.com/d/ qjqkr0/

Do you know older adults who are struggling to buy enough groceries? Join us to learn more about the benefits of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This session will launch a series of informational sessions by the Council on Aging of Buncombe County & MANNA FoodBank to shed light on food insecurity and the resources available in WNC. Stay connected with AARP in our community at www.aarp.org/mountainnc and learn more about volunteer opportunities at [email protected].

Fraudcast: Tax Season is Upon Us

Wednesday, February 3rd, 10:30 AM

https://aarp.cvent.com/ TaxFraud

Tax season is upon us and so are the fraudsters! Join us for the first of our 2021 series of fraud prevention webinars. To kick off the series, tax fraud tops the list. How do fraudsters do it? They steal personal information such as social security numbers and bank account information, corrupt tax preparations services by incorrectly filling out tax returns, and send fake phishing emails with dangerous links or attachments. The list goes on and on. For more details, tune in. Lynnette Lee Villanueva, AARP’s VP of Tax Aide will discuss various tax scams and help us be proactive in safeguarding ourselves. Stay connected with AARP in our community at www.aarp.org/mountainnc and learn more about volunteer opportunities at [email protected].

Rainbow Inspirations: Living Today

February 3, 12PM

https://aarp.cvent.com/ RainbowInspirationsKatWilliams

Hear their Story. Learn Their Journey. Be Inspired. A series of spotlights on our LGBTQ community leaders and influencers. This episode features American Blues Singer Kat Williams, who will no doubt inspire and lift up others as she shares her inspirational journey.

Sponsored by AARP NC Mountain Region and Blue Ridge Pride. Stay connected with AARP in our community at www.aarp.org/mountainnc and learn more about volunteer opportunities at [email protected].

Share Your Love: Valentine Making Virtual Workshop

Thursday, February 4th, 3-4:00 PM

https://aarp.cvent.com/ ValentineMaking

Do you have a friend, neighbor or family member who might appreciate a little Valentine’s Day pick me up this year? Join local mixed media/book artist, Margaret Cogswell, for a Valentine card-making workshop. Participants will need to obtain readily accessible items to participate in real time, or they can watch and learn. The event will include information about ongoing volunteer opportunities with AARP, including participation in our PenPal program. Stay connected with AARP in our community at www.aarp.org/mountainnc and learn more about volunteer opportunities at [email protected].

Coffee and Conversation: Saturday Morning with Michael – Harnessing the power of technology

Saturday, February 6th, 11AM

https://aarp.cvent.com/d/ vjq8j3/

Start off your morning right with informal coffee chat over Zoom! Bring your coffee and come join Michael Friedman (AARP volunteer and College Sophomore) for a conversation about Technology. Harnessing the power of technology is critical during the pandemic in order to stay connected with others and to adjust to this increasingly virtual world. Come to this Coffee Chat to ask any questions you have about technology, to learn how to use new applications, and to find out how you can better utilize technology in your daily life. Whether you are a tech guru or you prefer old school pen and paper events, there will be something for you to learn at this Coffee Chat. Stay connected with AARP in our community at www.aarp.org/mountainnc and learn more about volunteer opportunities at [email protected].

HomeFit with Beaverdam Run

Wednesday, February 10th, 4PM

https://aarp.cvent.com/ BeverdamRunHomeFit

AARP surveys consistently find that older adults want to remain in their current homes and communities for as long as possible. Yet barely one percent of the nation’s housing supply contains any “universal design” elements — such as single story living or a sink that can be reached from a wheelchair. That’s where AARP HomeFit comes in. Based on the free AARP HomeFit Guide, this presentation can help individuals and families make their current or future residence – or that of a loved one – their “lifelong home.” Stay connected with AARP in our community at www.aarp.org/mountainnc and learn more about volunteer opportunities at [email protected].

Fraudcast: Cyberfraud

Wednesday, February 17th, 2020, 10:30 AM

https://aarp.cvent.com/ CyberFraud

Cybercrime and online fraud can happen to anyone. Join us to learn about this increasing challenge as we are all using more technology these days. Less than 20% of victims report cybercrime, but now there is a user-friendly way to report it and get peer support. We will be joined by the cybercrime team experts with NC’s 2-1-1 line, where victims can get access to more than 19,000 health and human service resources. Join us to learn about how to protect yourself from Cyberfraud. Stay connected with AARP in our community at www.aarp.org/mountainnc and learn more about volunteer opportunities at [email protected].

HomeFit with the High Country Life Long Learners

Friday, February 19th, 1PM

https://aarp.cvent.com/ HomeFitHCLLL

AARP surveys consistently find that older adults want to remain in their current homes and communities for as long as possible. Yet barely one percent of the nation’s housing supply contains any “universal design” elements — such as single story living or a sink that can be reached from a wheelchair. That’s where AARP HomeFit comes in. Based on the free AARP HomeFit Guide, this presentation can help individuals and families make their current or future residence – or that of a loved one – their “lifelong home.” Stay connected with AARP in our community at www.aarp.org/mountainnc and learn more about volunteer opportunities at [email protected].

Fraudcast: It’s No Longer Your Bank of Twenty Years Ago

Wednesday, February 24 at 10:30 AM

https://aarp.cvent.com/ BankFraud

Join us to learn about a number of banking scams: from check washing, ATM scams, to fake emails asking you to verify account information. We will discuss the pros and cons of digital wallets plus emerging trends in banking fraud. Peter Gwaltney, President and CEO of the NC Bankers Association, will be our guest. Along with information about scams, he will finish up with powerful tips to help you protect yourself. Stay connected with AARP in our community at www.aarp.org/mountainnc and learn more about volunteer opportunities at [email protected].