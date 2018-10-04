AAA Carolinas Attends Town Hall for New Hands-Free Legislation

Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 11:17 am

AAA Carolinas spoke at a town hall meeting in Raleigh on behalf of a planned proposal of a new Hands-Free bill in North Carolina. The town hall was the second of four planned meetings to discuss the bill and generate community support.

Senator Jeff Tarte plans to introduce this bill – which would closely mirror Georgia’s recent Hands-Free bill – in the upcoming 2019 legislature in order to give law enforcement the ability to enforce penalties for motorists caught driving while manipulating a hand-held device. The bill would make it illegal to hold a cell-phone while driving – forcing all wireless communication do be done via “hands-free” alternatives.

“We applaud the state of Georgia for its new law that has already brought distracted driving crash numbers down in its short existence,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas Foundation for Traffic Safety President. “We look forward to North Carolina following suit and are proud to champion this legislation in every way that we can.”

AAA Carolinas has spoken on behalf of the legislation at both town hall meetings, and plans to be at the next two as well. Alongside AAA Carolinas stood groups such as Vision Zero, law enforcement, insurance agencies, NCDOT, community members and victims of distracted driving crashes.

The next town hall meeting is scheduled to be held in Asheville on November 14 and is open to the public. All information going forward can be found on the Facebook page: Hands-Free North Carolina.

AAA Carolinas, an affiliate of the American Automobile Association, is a not-for-profit organization that serves more than 2.1 million member and the public with travel, automobile and insurance services while being an advocate for the safety and security of all travelers.

