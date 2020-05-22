A Temporary Restraining Order Against Boone’s 14 Day Self Quarantine Section Has Been Granted by Judge Gregory Horne

Published Friday, May 22, 2020 at 6:24 pm

Boone attorney Nathan Miller filed a complaint today in Watauga County Superior Court on behalf of Anne-Marie Yates for a restraining order against the Boone Town’s Council approval of new restrictions that ban visitors arriving in Boone from entering public establishments (other than medical facilities) unless they have quarantined in Boone for 14 consecutive days. In a 3-1 vote on Thursday evening the Boone Town Council took county and state reopening restrictions a few steps further. The new restrictions were to remain in effect until at least June 16 and are aimed at visitors and tourists making day-trips to Boone as well as seasonable residents arriving at their mountain homes for the summer.

The order states that the “Plaintiff’s Temporary Restraining Order is Granted and the Defendant is hereby restrained from enforcing Section 2(4-i) of Town of Boone Amended State of Emergency Declaration May 21, 2020.” The hearing will take place June 1st.

See the order below: