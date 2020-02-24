A Sold-Out Crowd Enjoyed The 80’s Dance Party and Costume Contest at Beech Saturday Night

Published Monday, February 24, 2020 at 3:38 pm

A rockin’ crowd came out to Beech Mountain this weekend for the eighth annual Retro 80’s Weekend. A full schedule of events Thursday through Sunday brought big crowds to the High Country, especially for the always-fun Totally Retro Costume Contest and the late night dance party that featured tunes from the band Cassette Rewind at Beech Mountain Resort on Saturday night.

It was a sold-out event with many sporting their 80s attire. The band had the whole venue dancing and singing along to all the classic 80s tunes. During the band’s break, the annual costume contest began with six semi-finalists invited onto the stage for a crowd judging contest. Then the top three finalists were invited back on stage for another round of cheers that finally determined the winner – The Wedding Party. The Wedding Party consisted of a couple who were married in the 80s and recreated their wedding including the preacher, bridesmaids and others. Coming in second was the 80s Work-Out Instructor followed by Cher. The top three were awarded with cash prizes with the Wedding Party taking home $500.

Following the contest, the Cassette Rewind band returned to the stage and kept the crowd rolling with their spot-on renditions of the 80s classics.

Cassette Rewind kept the crowd on their feet.

The Costume Contest had six finalists:

