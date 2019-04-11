UPDATE: Teen in Custody Following the Deaths of Two People in Deep Gap Wednesday Night

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 5:15 pm

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 10:32PM, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road in Deep Gap in reference to a suspicious incident.

While officers were on scene, deputies discovered a deceased adult male outside the house and a deceased adult female inside.

According to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman, the incident appears to have been domestic in nature, however the investigation is currently ongoing.

In additional updates provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon, a 17-year-old has been taken into custody in Tennessee and was living in the house where the two adults were found dead.

A call seeking to confirm if the teenager was a student at Watauga High School was not returned.

