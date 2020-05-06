9th Confirmed COVID-19 Case in Watauga County, Linked to an Ongoing Investigation at Food Processing Facility in Another County

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 12:10 pm

A Watauga County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of identified cases among Watauga County residents to 9. This case is linked to an ongoing investigation with a known outbreak in a food processing facility in another county. Public health staff have identified close contacts, and they are in quarantine.

“As we enter into Phase One of the Governor’s plan for easing restrictions, we want to reiterate the importance of everyone protecting themselves from this virus. If you leave your home, follow the three W’s: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart from others and wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. These are important actions we can all take to protect ourselves and each other. If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider or AppHealthCare to discuss your symptoms to determine whether testing would be appropriate,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

A cumulative, positive case count for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties can be found on AppHealthCare’s website. This count reflects confirmed cases in residents of Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties.