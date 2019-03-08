‘828 Lager’ Coming to Rivers Street Ale House and Town Tavern Blowing Rock to Raise Money for Alzheimer’s Disease Research

Published Friday, March 8, 2019 at 4:59 pm

By Nathan Ham

A special tribute beer, the 828 Lager produced by Appalachian Mountain Brewery in special collaboration with Rivers Street Ale House and Town Tavern Blowing Rock will be released on March 15.

The beer will be sold exclusively at those two locations and with every pint of the 828 Lager sold at each location, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Alzheimer’s Association.

This disease afflicts an estimated 5.7 million Americans and someone is diagnosed with the disease every 65 seconds.

Justin Davis, co-owner of Town Tavern Blowing Rock, says the slogan of the beer is “A Pint To Never Forget.” The disease has personally affected both him and his business partner, Jeff Lamont.

“My father has Alzheimer’s disease and my partner’s grandfather passed away from Alzheimer’s, everybody has their own story with the disease it seems, so it was something that affects a lot of people’s lives one way or another on some level,” said Davis. “This has been a way for me to help do something with this beer we are creating.”

Davis said his father was diagnosed with the disease four years ago and is just 66 years old now.

A special release party at the River Street Ale House in Boone will be happening on Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. and there will be a lot of stuff with the beer logo given away at the party.

“We thought it was one of those heartfelt stories that would get people to buy into the beer and what it is about and come out and help support the cause,” Davis said. “We’re trying to do something productive that will help possibly make a difference, maybe not all at once but maybe over time. I can’t cure the disease, but at least we’re doing something.”

Davis said that the 828 Lager is a beer that you can sip on and enjoy and it is not a particularly heavy beer.

“We think this beer will appeal to all different beer drinking demographics and connoisseurs,” said Davis.

A special promotional video for the 828 Lager can be found here.

Comments

comments