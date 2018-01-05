60 MPH Winds and Temperatures Near 0 Across The High Country This Morning

Published Friday, January 5, 2018 at 9:30 am

Bitter cold temperatures were in the single digits across the High Country this morning and high winds continue to drive wind chills below 0. Boone had a low of 6 degree this morning with a wind gust of 63 mph just after midnight. Beech Mountain reached a low of minus 4.3 degrees this morning and reached a low wind chill factor of minus 22 just after midnight. On top of Grandfather Mountain it got down to minus 4.7 degrees and Grandfather had a wind gust 86 mph just before midnight.

The Weather Service forecast says that bitter cold wind chills and strong winds will continue through Saturday morning with winds to continue to gust between 30 and 50 mph.

Ray’s Weather says it will finally start warming up a bit Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds and by Monday temperatures will finally be above freezing. Monday could also bring a wintery mixed of precipitation changing to rain later in the day.

Following Monday temperatures return to winter averages with daytime temps above freezing and falling below freezing at nights.

