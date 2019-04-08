40th Annual Blowing Rock Trout Tournament Held Saturday With Over 100 Fish Registered

Published Monday, April 8, 2019 at 5:50 pm

The Blowing Rock Trout Derby at Broyhill Park brought out lots of young anglers to celebrate 40 years of trout season’s opening day in Blowing Rock.

The North Carolina Wildlife Commission supported the Trout Derby with free “Fish for Fun” bags that included a tackle box, regulation book, bumper sticker, stringer and bobber. There were also free Trout Derby T-shirts given out during the event. According to Kim Rogers, 101 fish were registered in the 5 categories and they gave out 180 t-shirts and over 100 fishing for fun bags from the NC wildlife commission.

“We couldn’t have asked for a prettier spring day for this year’s Trout Derby. Here in town, Broyhill Lake stayed busy with Derby participants fishing and learning how to fly fish with Morgan,” said Amanda Lugenbell, the assistant director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. “We hope all the new participants felt as welcome as our seasoned locals. Introducing kids to fishing fun is what the Trout Derby is all about!”

Caleb Schwartz, who took first place in the 11-and-under division, made the trip up from Granite Falls with his family and had never participated in the event before.

Event sponsors included the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Division of Inland Fisheries, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Hollars Construction, Jenkins Realtors, M Prints, Inc., Bolick & Traditions Pottery, Chetola Resort, Blowing Rock Tire & Auto, Mike Calhoun’s Bass Club, High Country Chapter of Hunters Helping Kids, 4 Forty Four, Jim Allen Home Solutions, Snake Mountain Iron Works and A-1 Termite & Pest Control.

Trophy sponsors included Labonte Plumbing Inc., Mountaineer Maintenance, Inc., First Citizens Bank an Food Lion of Blowing Rock.

1st Fish: Molly Graham

Time: 7:08am

Largest Trout by Species:

Brook: Oscar Lombardozzi Where: 17.5 ” Broyhill Lake

Brown: Clay Presnell Where: 13.5” Price Lake

Rainbow: Gene Hodges Where: 24.75 “ Watauga River near

Elk

Small Fry: Ages 11 & Under

1st:_ Caleb Swartz Trophy by: Food Lion of BR

2nd: Mary Fran Petrey

3rd: Jimmy Doherty

Girls Division: Ages 12 to 16

1st: Kinsey Stevens Trophy by: Mountaineer Maintenance

1st Kimberly Brown

2nd: Molly Graham

3rd: Kathryn Presnell

Boys Division: Ages 12 to 16

1st: Clay Presnell Trophy by: Snake Mountain Iron Works

2nd: Matthew Peine

3rd: Ian Simmons

Women’s Division:

1st: Janie Dancy Trophy by: Labonte Plumbing

2nd: Debra Klein

3rd: Robin Triplett

Men’s Division:

1st: Gene Hodges Trophy by: First Citizens Bank

2nd: Bill Pearson

3rd: Jason Reid

Smallest Fish

Damien Johnson

Tagged Fish:

5 caught

Art Contest winner: Emma Minor 2nd grade Hardin Park Elementary

Photos by Lonnie Webster

