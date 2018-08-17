32nd Rosen Sculpture Competition and Exhibition Results Are In

Published Friday, August 17, 2018 at 1:18 pm

By Hailey Blevins

The Rosen Sculpture Competition and Exhibition has announced the 2018 winners on their website. Established in 1987 by Martin and Doris Rosen, this is the 32nd year of the competition and exhibition.

Twelve sculptures were selected for the competition this year. These sculptures can be viewed on the Rosen Sculpture’s website, http://www.rosensculpture.org/. Cash prizes were awarded to three artists whose work was chosen by the juror. The three winners were announced at the annual sculpture walk in July.

Sculptures from the 32nd Rosen will be de-installed in May 2019, so there is still plenty of time to go out and see the sculptures and judge them for your self! The sculptures are installed across Appalachian State University’s campus.

Check out the pictures below for the winning pieces and artists:

