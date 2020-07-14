22-Year-Old Man Charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Assault by Strangulation

Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:43 am

On Thursday night, July 9, 2020 at 11:50 p.m., the Boone Police Department responded to Brown Heights Apartment Complex located at 278 Eric Lane in reference to a domestic assault in progress. Neighbors overheard a disturbance coming from a nearby apartment and went to knock on the door to provide assistance. The neighbors quickly realized something was not right and called 911. Upon arrival of responding officers the suspect was immediately taken into custody without incident as he was walking out of the victim’s apartment.

Officers then quickly conducted an emergency sweep of the apartment and located an unconscious female in one of the bedrooms. Watauga County Medics were called by officers and responded to the scene to assist the victim. The victim was transported to the Watauga County Medical Center for an evaluation and was then released.

The suspect was identified as, Oscar Ortiz Jr., 22, of Watauga County. After his arrest Mr. Ortiz was transported to the Boone Police Department for an interview. Investigator J. Harkey with the Boone Police Department interviewed Mr. Ortiz about the incident.

Upon completion of the initial investigation and interview, Oscar Ortiz Jr. was charged with Burglary, Assault by Strangulation, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Attempted First Degree Murder. Mr. Ortiz was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate, who issued him a court date of August 7, 2020, and he is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

Due to the quick attention and response of the victim’s neighbors to her calls for assistance, the victim was prevented from further harm and the suspect was on scene when responding officers arrived.