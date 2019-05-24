2019 Art in the Park Starts this Saturday Celebrating Traditional Crafts and More

Published Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:24 am

Now in its 57th year, Blowing Rock’s Art in the Park continues to present an incredible diversity of artistic media. The monthly Saturday event, which runs from May through October, sets up downtown on Park Avenue. More than 90 artisans will be at each show, adjacent to Main Street and central shops and restaurants in Blowing Rock, creating an incredible stroll-and-shop experience.

“Some of the unique art forms featured this year include puzzle and pipe making, fabric processing and glass blowing, basket weaving and pottery of all types- true Village Craft,” said Loni Miller, Art in the Park Director. “Old favorites are returning and new artists are added each year, so repeat visitors will find fresh appeal at each show.”

2019 Art in the Park dates are May 25, June 15, July 13, August 10, September 7 and October 5. Prices for objects, from a handmade card to a large sculpture, range from $5 to $10,000. Free parking is available downtown, along with frequent free trolley service from the Tanger Outlets and Food Lion for parking at larger lots.

Art in the Park weekends feature more activities to entertain visitors who want to stay longer than the show’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours, including an afternoon Concert in the Park each Sunday following the shows. The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is also presented daily through September 15, offering an intimate studio setting with artists creating a variety of work. For a complete listing of events, go to blowingrock.com/calendar/events.

Art in the Park is a Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce event. For more information, call 877.295.7851.

