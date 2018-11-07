Final Results: Democrats Sweep Watauga County Elections; Ray Russell Wins NC House Seat

Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 11:09 pm

It was a big night for Democrats in Watauga County. All three commissioner seats, the sheriff’s race, both the N.C. Senate and N.C. House Race as well as the U.S. House of Representative Race all went in favor of the Democrats on Tuesday night.

A total of 24,381 votes were cast.

Election totals are below. Check back on Wednesday for precinct by precinct vote totals.

7:30 p.m. update: Early voting and absentee totals are in.

9:00 p.m. update: 10 precincts have not reported, including Boone 2 and Boone 3.

9:10 p.m. update: 3 precincts have not reported. All constitutional amendments are currently losing in North Carolina except for the victim’s rights amendment.

9:30 p.m. update: Only 1 precinct has not reported.

9:45 p.m. update: All precincts reporting. 24,381 votes were cast. Five of the six amendments on the ballot failed to pass in Watauga County. All results are unofficial.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

US House of Representatives District 5

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Virginia Foxx (R) DD Adams (D) TOTAL 10,580 13,566

District Results:

Virginia Foxx: 43.8 percent

DD Adams: 56.2 percent

NC State Senate District 45

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Wes Luther (D) Deanna Ballard (R) TOTAL 12,659 11,275

District Results:

Wes Luther: 52.9 percent

Deanna Ballard: 47.1 percent

NC House of Representatives District 93

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Jonathan C. Jordan (R) Ray Russell (D) TOTAL 9,979 14,033

District Results:

Jonathan C. Jordan: 41.6 percent

Ray Russell: 58.4 percent

District Attorney District 35

Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.

Seth Banks (R) TOTAL 17,373

Seth Banks: 100 percent

Board of Commissioners District 3

Tim Hodges (R) Billy Kennedy (D) TOTAL 10,958 12,833

Tim Hodges: 46.1 percent

Billy Kennedy: 53.9 percent

Board of Commissioners District 4

Larry Turnbow (D) David Blust (R) TOTAL 13,137 10,670

Larry Turnbow: 55.2 percent

David Blust: 44.8 percent

Board of Commissioners District 5

Tommy Sofield (R) Charlie Wallin (D) TOTAL 10,921 12,729

Tommy Sofield: 46.2 percent

Charlie Wallin: 53.8 percent

Clerk of Superior Count

Travis Critcher (R) Diane Cornett Deal (D) TOTAL 8,739 15,222

• Travis Critcher: 36.5 percent

Diane Cornett Deal: 63.5 percent

Sheriff

Len Hagaman (D) David Searcy (R) TOTAL 13,834 10,147

Len Hagaman: 57.7 percent

David Searcy: 42.3 percent

Board of Education – 3 Seats Open

Jay Fenwick Danny Watts Gary L. Childers Steve Combs Jason K. Cornett TOTAL 11,146 5,177 13,659 10,120 9,886

Jay Fenwick: 22.3 percent

Danny Watts: 10.4 percent

Gary L. Childers: 27.3 percent

Steve Combs: 20.2 percent

Jason K. Cornett: 19.8 percent

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Chris Hughes Bill Moretz Joey Clawson 8,579 12,242 6,930

Chris Hughes: 30.9 percent

Bill Moretz: 44.1 percent

Joey Clawson: 25.0 percent

