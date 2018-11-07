Final Results: Democrats Sweep Watauga County Elections; Ray Russell Wins NC House Seat

It was a big night for Democrats in Watauga County. All three commissioner seats, the sheriff’s race, both the N.C. Senate and N.C. House Race as well as the U.S. House of Representative Race all went in favor of the Democrats on Tuesday night.
A total of 24,381 votes were cast.
Election totals are below. Check back on Wednesday for precinct by precinct vote totals.
7:30 p.m. update: Early voting and absentee totals are in.
9:00 p.m. update: 10 precincts have not reported, including Boone 2 and Boone 3.
9:10 p.m. update: 3 precincts have not reported. All constitutional amendments are currently losing in North Carolina except for the victim’s rights amendment.
9:30 p.m. update: Only 1 precinct has not reported.
9:45 p.m. update: All precincts reporting. 24,381 votes were cast. Five of the six amendments on the ballot failed to pass in Watauga County. All results are unofficial.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
US House of Representatives District 5
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Virginia Foxx (R)
|DD Adams (D)
|TOTAL
|10,580
|13,566
District Results:
- Virginia Foxx: 43.8 percent
- DD Adams: 56.2 percent
NC State Senate District 45
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Wes Luther (D)
|Deanna Ballard (R)
|TOTAL
|12,659
|11,275
District Results:
- Wes Luther: 52.9 percent
- Deanna Ballard: 47.1 percent
NC House of Representatives District 93
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Jonathan C. Jordan (R)
|Ray Russell (D)
|TOTAL
|9,979
|14,033
District Results:
- Jonathan C. Jordan: 41.6 percent
- Ray Russell: 58.4 percent
District Attorney District 35
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Seth Banks (R)
|TOTAL
|17,373
- Seth Banks: 100 percent
Board of Commissioners District 3
|Tim Hodges (R)
|Billy Kennedy (D)
|TOTAL
|10,958
|12,833
- Tim Hodges: 46.1 percent
- Billy Kennedy: 53.9 percent
Board of Commissioners District 4
|Larry Turnbow (D)
|David Blust (R)
|TOTAL
|13,137
|10,670
- Larry Turnbow: 55.2 percent
- David Blust: 44.8 percent
Board of Commissioners District 5
|Tommy Sofield (R)
|Charlie Wallin (D)
|TOTAL
|10,921
|12,729
- Tommy Sofield: 46.2 percent
- Charlie Wallin: 53.8 percent
Clerk of Superior Count
|Travis Critcher (R)
|Diane Cornett Deal (D)
|TOTAL
|8,739
|15,222
• Travis Critcher: 36.5 percent
- Diane Cornett Deal: 63.5 percent
Sheriff
|Len Hagaman (D)
|David Searcy (R)
|TOTAL
|13,834
|10,147
- Len Hagaman: 57.7 percent
- David Searcy: 42.3 percent
Board of Education – 3 Seats Open
|Jay Fenwick
|Danny Watts
|Gary L. Childers
|Steve Combs
|Jason K. Cornett
|TOTAL
|11,146
|5,177
|13,659
|10,120
|9,886
- Jay Fenwick: 22.3 percent
- Danny Watts: 10.4 percent
- Gary L. Childers: 27.3 percent
- Steve Combs: 20.2 percent
- Jason K. Cornett: 19.8 percent
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
|Chris Hughes
|Bill Moretz
|Joey Clawson
|8,579
|12,242
|6,930
Chris Hughes: 30.9 percent
Bill Moretz: 44.1 percent
Joey Clawson: 25.0 percent