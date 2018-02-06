2018 is a Local and State Election Year – Here’s a Look at the Races to Come

Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 9:33 am

By Luke Weir

Candidate filing begins Monday, February 12, for most offices available in the 2018 North Carolina state and local elections.

The following local offices are available for filing starting Feb. 12, according to the Watauga County Board of Elections: three positions on the board of commissioners, three positions on the board of education, superior court judge, clerk of superior court, district attorney, and sheriff.

Candidacy may be filed for the above positions at the Watauga County Board of Elections from Feb. 12 at noon until February 28 at noon.

To participate in primaries, voters must be registered by 5 p.m. on April 13. One stop early primary voting will be April 19 to May 5. Primary election day is May 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Further into the election cycle, there are two positions for Watauga County soil & water conservation district supervisors, available for filing at the board of elections from June 11 at noon through July 6 at noon.

October 12 is the registration deadline for general elections. One stop early voting begins Oct. 18, ends Nov. 3. General election day is November 6, 2018, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Above local offices, elections for North Carolina House, Senate and Supreme Court will also be on the ballot. Election days are the same as listed.

At the national level, the Nov. 6 vote will also elect United States House representatives for North Carolina.

Virginia Foxx—incumbent representative of North Carolina’s 5th congressional district, including Watauga County—has yet to officially announce intent to run for re-election, according to her office in Washington, D.C. Foxx’s is one of 13 House of Representatives seats up for election in North Carolina this year.

Below is a calendar of this year’s election cycle, with important dates for voters highlighted. For more information, call or visit the Watauga County Board of Elections. Also, stay tuned to High Country Press for coverage of this year’s elections.

Watauga County Board of Elections 2018 Calendar:

February:

February 12 – Candidate Filing Opens at 12 Noon

February 28 – Candidate Filing Closes at 12 Noon

April:

April 13 – Voter Registration Deadline 5pm

April 19 – One Stop early voting begins

May:

May 5 – One Stop early voting ends

May 8 – Primary Election Day, polls open 6:30am – 7:30pm

May 18 – County Canvas

June:

June 11 – Soil & Water Candidate Filing Opens at 12 Noon

June 18 – Filing for All Judicial Offices Opens at 12 Noon

June 29 – Filing for All Judicial Offices Closes at 12 Noon

July:

July 6 – Soil & Water Candidate Filing Closes at 12 Noon

October:

October 12 – Voter Registration Deadline

October 18 – One Stop early voting begins

November:

November 3 – One Stop early voting ends

November 6 – General Election Day – polls open 6:30am – 7:30pm

