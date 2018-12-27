2018 is Already the Wettest Year on Record in Boone; Flash Flood Watch Until Saturday Morning Across the High Country

Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 4:45 pm

By Nathan Ham

One more big round of rain for 2018 is all set to hit the High Country starting Thursday evening, taking a brief break on Saturday and then dumping some more water on Sunday and Monday.

According to Ray’s Weather Center, this year has already blown away the previous yearlong total of rainfall in Boone. Boone has received 89.91 inches of rain, which easily surpassed the previous record set in 1979 of 82.79 inches. Most other areas in western North Carolina are expected to break their all-time records as well once rainfall totals are compiled by the end of the year.

Steady, heavier rain will begin falling on Thursday night and Friday with some flooding possible. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday morning For Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs expected to reach near 60 on Friday and stay in the mid-50s on Saturday.

On Sunday, rain moves back into the forecast and continues through New Year’s Eve and part of New Year’s Day. Highs will still remain fairly warm for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s on Monday and mid-50s on Tuesday before turning cold again with temperatures near 40 on Wednesday.

The year was already going to be a wet one, but with Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael leaving their mark across the High Country in September and October with heavy rain totals, it was almost a certainty that this year would go down in the record books as one of the wettest all-time.

