2018 Avery County Fair Termed a Major Success; Fair Competition Results Announced

Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 4:25 pm

By Tim Gardner

The 2018 Avery County Fair was one of the most successful in its long history, according to Fair Board Member B.J. Beuttell.

“I believe everyone who works with the fair is happy about how everything came off this year,” she said. “The first two nights (Tuesday and Wednesday) were absolutely awesome. Everything went smoothly throughout the fair and our attendance was among the best we’ve ever had. We had more than 1,000 combined attend the first couple nights. We had just one night we had to start late because of rain and lightning. But with all things considered, the fair was a great success.

Avery Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody added: “Many who have attended the fair in previous years commented that this year’s fair was better than ever. It’s wonderful to know they feel that way.”

The fair ran August 30 through September 1. It was the first fair hosted out of the Heritage Park property since the completion of the county’s new agriculture building on the site. Heritage Park is located at 661 Vale Road in Newland.

From the thrilling rides and various games for kids to the alluring displays in the livestock and farm and home tents and various competitions, the fair was fun for people of all ages and interests. Whether a person is an enthusiast of agriculture, arts and crafts, animal husbandry or traditional ways of living, the fair offered the county’s best in all categories, along with a few special events throughout the event’s five days.

Included in the 2018 fair’s activities was a long list of livestock shows: a goat show, a chicken show, a dairy steer project show and a beef heifer show. And many who attended entered their livestock, produce, crafts, quilts, woodworking, cakes, pies and more for the chance to win prizes.

The fair also hosted its inaugural Chili Cook-off, held in memory of James “Hardrock” Stamey, a long-time Avery Emergency Services worker and Avery H&A Fair patron. Katie Stamey won first place in the Cook-off and $100. Kristine Vance won second place and received $75. Chantae Hoilman was third and won a $50 prize.

Moody said proceeds from the Cook-off will be divided between scholarships given in Stamey’s name and by the Fair.

A raffle also was held with several prizes awarded to the grand winner, which ironically was Moody. He won a 5.5 foot by 10-foot tag-along trailer, a Stihl chainsaw with a two-year warranty, a backpack blower with a two-year warranty, a Coleman cooler, a flattop grill, a pop-up tent and a homemade corn-hole game.

The complete list of winners from the fair’s competition provided courtesy of Michelle South of the Avery Agricultural Extension Office follows:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2018

GOAT SHOW – CLASS

Meat Doeling

1st – Avery Arnold with Tinkerbell

2nd – Annslee Arnold with Wendy

Dairy Doe

1st – Lexy Dark with Patti

2nd – Jessy-Kate Glenn with Odette

Multi Purpose Kid

1st– Josh Silver with Scout

2nd – Jesse Silver with Jym

3rd – Emma Hubbard with Cherokee

GOAT SHOW – SHOWMANSHIP

Meat Doeling

1st- Avery Arnold with Tinkerbell

2nd – Annslee Arnold with Wendy

Dairy Doe

1st – Lexy Dark with Patti

2nd – Jessy-Kate Glenn with Odette

Multi Purpose Kid

1st – Sypris Dark with Kiowa

2nd – Josh Silver with Scout

3rd – Jesse Silver with Jym

OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION

Sypris Dark – with Kiowa

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2018

HORSE SHOW – CLASS

Little Britches (4- 11)

1st – Avery Arnold with Copper

2nd – Annslee Arnold with Skipper

3rd – Grayson Hoilman with Jack

4th – Kora Cable with Buddy

Teen (12- 17)

1st – Molly Shell with Copper

2nd – Grayson Hoilman with Jack

3rd – Jessy-Kate Glenn with Danny

4th – Rylie Daniels with Dixie

Adult (18 +)

1st – Rhonda Arnold with Copper

2nd – Brittany Self with Twister

3rd – Shannonrae Mathes with Danny

HORSE SHOW – SHOWMANSHIP

Little Britches (4-10)

Grand Champion – Kora Cable with Buddy

1st – Avery Arnold with Copper

2nd – Annslee Arnold with Jack

Teen (11-17)

Grand Campion – Jessy-Kate Glenn with Skipper

1st – Rylie Daniels with Copper

2nd – Molly Shell with Twister

3rd – Grayson Hoilman with Jack

Adult (18+)

1st – Shannonrae Mathes with Danny

2nd – Brittany Self with Twister

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30, 2018

Chick to Chicken Project Show

Kids from Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties received chicks in May and raised them. They showed them at the fair and had to answer questions about their chickens.

2-8 year olds

10 children participated and were given a participation ribbon and trophy

9–17 year olds

CHICKEN SHOW – SHOWMANSHIP

Grand Champion – Rylie Daniels

1st – Sypris Dark

2nd – Charlotte Hubbard

3rd – Jesse Silver

CHICKEN SHOW – CLASS

Grand Champion – Josh Silver

1st – Sypris Dark

2nd – Lexy Buchanan

3rd –Rylie Daniels

3rd – Jesse Silver

3rd – Charlotte Hubbard

– DAIRY STEER SHOW – SHOWMANSHIP

Grand Champion – Rylie Daniels with Wilson

– DAIRY HEIFER SHOW – SHOWMANSHIP

Grand Champion – Knox Young with #8

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, 2018

DAIRY SHOW

WNC District Dairy Steer Project – CLASS

Grand Champion – Molly Shell with Pokey

1st – Charlotte Hubbard with GMC

2nd – Ryan Maltba with Murr

3rd – Luke Silver with Dally

WNC District Dairy Steer Project – SHOWMANSHIP

Grand Champion – Luke Silver with Dally

1ST – Molly Shell with Pokey

2nd – Charlotte Hubbard with GMC

3rd – Ryan Maltba with Murr

Dairy Calf – CLASS

Grand Champion – Jay English

2nd – Knox Young

Dairy Cow – CLASS

Grand Champion – Jay English

2nd – Haley Townsend

Dairy Show – SHOWMANSHIP

Grand Champion – Jay English

2nd – Knox Young

3rd – Haley Townsend

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2018

BEEF SHOW

Beef Heifer – CLASS

Grand Champion – Hannah Townsend

2nd – Jacob Honeycutt

3rd – Knox Young

Beef Steer – CLASS

Grand Champion – Molly Shell

Beef Cow – CLASS

Grand Champion – Lexy Dark

Beef Bull Calf – CLASS

Grand Champion – Grayson Hoilman

BEEF SHOW- SHOWMANSHIP

Grand Champion – Molly Shell

1st – Lexy Dark

2nd – Grayson Hoilman

3rd – Hannah Townsend

The “Class” show was judged on the appearance and conformation of the animal, while the “Showmanship” show was judged on the appearance and way the showman (kid) handles and shows the animal.

The Avery County H&A Fair has been running with the help of the local N.C. Cooperative Extension for the past 26 years. Its proceeds go to provide funding for scholarships for local students as well as to cover the operating costs for the annual event.

Comments

comments