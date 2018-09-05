2018 Avery County Fair Termed a Major Success; Fair Competition Results Announced

By Tim Gardner
The 2018 Avery County Fair was one of the most successful in its long history, according to Fair Board Member B.J. Beuttell.
“I believe everyone who works with the fair is happy about how everything came off this year,” she said. “The first two nights (Tuesday and Wednesday) were absolutely awesome. Everything went smoothly throughout the fair and our attendance was among the best we’ve ever had. We had more than 1,000 combined attend the first couple nights. We had just one night we had to start late because of rain and lightning. But with all things considered, the fair was a great success.
Avery Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody added: “Many who have attended the fair in previous years commented that this year’s fair was better than ever. It’s wonderful to know they feel that way.”
The fair ran August 30 through September 1. It was the first fair hosted out of the Heritage Park property since the completion of the county’s new agriculture building on the site. Heritage Park is located at 661 Vale Road in Newland.
From the thrilling rides and various games for kids to the alluring displays in the livestock and farm and home tents and various competitions, the fair was fun for people of all ages and interests. Whether a person is an enthusiast of agriculture, arts and crafts, animal husbandry or traditional ways of living, the fair offered the county’s best in all categories, along with a few special events throughout the event’s five days.
Included in the 2018 fair’s activities was a long list of livestock shows: a goat show, a chicken show, a dairy steer project show and a beef heifer show. And many who attended entered their livestock, produce, crafts, quilts, woodworking, cakes, pies and more for the chance to win prizes.
The fair also hosted its inaugural Chili Cook-off, held in memory of James “Hardrock” Stamey, a long-time Avery Emergency Services worker and Avery H&A Fair patron. Katie Stamey won first place in the Cook-off and $100. Kristine Vance won second place and received $75. Chantae Hoilman was third and won a $50 prize.
Moody said proceeds from the Cook-off will be divided between scholarships given in Stamey’s name and by the Fair.
A raffle also was held with several prizes awarded to the grand winner, which ironically was Moody. He won a 5.5 foot by 10-foot tag-along trailer, a Stihl chainsaw with a two-year warranty, a backpack blower with a two-year warranty, a Coleman cooler, a flattop grill, a pop-up tent and a homemade corn-hole game.
The complete list of winners from the fair’s competition provided courtesy of Michelle South of the Avery Agricultural Extension Office follows:
TUESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2018
GOAT SHOW – CLASS
Meat Doeling
1st – Avery Arnold with Tinkerbell
2nd – Annslee Arnold with Wendy
Dairy Doe
1st – Lexy Dark with Patti
2nd – Jessy-Kate Glenn with Odette
Multi Purpose Kid
1st– Josh Silver with Scout
2nd – Jesse Silver with Jym
3rd – Emma Hubbard with Cherokee
GOAT SHOW – SHOWMANSHIP
Meat Doeling
1st- Avery Arnold with Tinkerbell
2nd – Annslee Arnold with Wendy
Dairy Doe
1st – Lexy Dark with Patti
2nd – Jessy-Kate Glenn with Odette
Multi Purpose Kid
1st – Sypris Dark with Kiowa
2nd – Josh Silver with Scout
3rd – Jesse Silver with Jym
OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION
Sypris Dark – with Kiowa
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2018
HORSE SHOW – CLASS
Little Britches (4- 11)
1st – Avery Arnold with Copper
2nd – Annslee Arnold with Skipper
3rd – Grayson Hoilman with Jack
4th – Kora Cable with Buddy
Teen (12- 17)
1st – Molly Shell with Copper
2nd – Grayson Hoilman with Jack
3rd – Jessy-Kate Glenn with Danny
4th – Rylie Daniels with Dixie
Adult (18 +)
1st – Rhonda Arnold with Copper
2nd – Brittany Self with Twister
3rd – Shannonrae Mathes with Danny
HORSE SHOW – SHOWMANSHIP
Little Britches (4-10)
Grand Champion – Kora Cable with Buddy
1st – Avery Arnold with Copper
2nd – Annslee Arnold with Jack
Teen (11-17)
Grand Campion – Jessy-Kate Glenn with Skipper
1st – Rylie Daniels with Copper
2nd – Molly Shell with Twister
3rd – Grayson Hoilman with Jack
Adult (18+)
1st – Shannonrae Mathes with Danny
2nd – Brittany Self with Twister
THURSDAY, AUGUST 30, 2018
Chick to Chicken Project Show
Kids from Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties received chicks in May and raised them. They showed them at the fair and had to answer questions about their chickens.
2-8 year olds
10 children participated and were given a participation ribbon and trophy
9–17 year olds
CHICKEN SHOW – SHOWMANSHIP
Grand Champion – Rylie Daniels
1st – Sypris Dark
2nd – Charlotte Hubbard
3rd – Jesse Silver
CHICKEN SHOW – CLASS
Grand Champion – Josh Silver
1st – Sypris Dark
2nd – Lexy Buchanan
3rd –Rylie Daniels
3rd – Jesse Silver
3rd – Charlotte Hubbard
– DAIRY STEER SHOW – SHOWMANSHIP
Grand Champion – Rylie Daniels with Wilson
– DAIRY HEIFER SHOW – SHOWMANSHIP
Grand Champion – Knox Young with #8
FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, 2018
DAIRY SHOW
WNC District Dairy Steer Project – CLASS
Grand Champion – Molly Shell with Pokey
1st – Charlotte Hubbard with GMC
2nd – Ryan Maltba with Murr
3rd – Luke Silver with Dally
WNC District Dairy Steer Project – SHOWMANSHIP
Grand Champion – Luke Silver with Dally
1ST – Molly Shell with Pokey
2nd – Charlotte Hubbard with GMC
3rd – Ryan Maltba with Murr
Dairy Calf – CLASS
Grand Champion – Jay English
2nd – Knox Young
Dairy Cow – CLASS
Grand Champion – Jay English
2nd – Haley Townsend
Dairy Show – SHOWMANSHIP
Grand Champion – Jay English
2nd – Knox Young
3rd – Haley Townsend
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2018
BEEF SHOW
Beef Heifer – CLASS
Grand Champion – Hannah Townsend
2nd – Jacob Honeycutt
3rd – Knox Young
Beef Steer – CLASS
Grand Champion – Molly Shell
Beef Cow – CLASS
Grand Champion – Lexy Dark
Beef Bull Calf – CLASS
Grand Champion – Grayson Hoilman
BEEF SHOW- SHOWMANSHIP
Grand Champion – Molly Shell
1st – Lexy Dark
2nd – Grayson Hoilman
3rd – Hannah Townsend
The “Class” show was judged on the appearance and conformation of the animal, while the “Showmanship” show was judged on the appearance and way the showman (kid) handles and shows the animal.
The Avery County H&A Fair has been running with the help of the local N.C. Cooperative Extension for the past 26 years. Its proceeds go to provide funding for scholarships for local students as well as to cover the operating costs for the annual event.