Moffatt Family Begins Appalachian State Scholarship Fund in Daughter’s Memory

Published Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:10 pm

Tyler and Amanda Moffatt of Boone are doing their best to preserve their daughter’s memory with a scholarship fund through Appalachian State University. The Moffatt’s two-year-old daughter, Bexley Svana Moffatt, passed away unexpectedly on February 9 from acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The goal is to allow for this scholarship to become an endowed scholarship, meaning it will be awarded every year for an indefinite period of time to students who meet the scholarship’s criteria. For this scholarship to reach an endowment status, a total of $25,000 must be raised.

Bexley was born in Boone on December 12, 2017 and was loved by so many. Bexley loved her two puppies, Sammie and Chief Chief, watching Peppa Pig, making cupcakes, singing Baby Shark, fuzzy sweatshirts, going on boat rides, playing in the water and playing with her family, among many other things in her brief time here.

The Moffatt family will be holding a special celebration of life today at 4 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane in Blowing Rock.

Donations to the Bexley Svana Moffatt Celebratory Scholarship can be made through the mail or online. Checks can be made payable to ASU Foundation and reference the Bexley Svana Moffatt Celebratory Scholarship on the memo line.

Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608. Online donations can be made here.

Related Articles

Comments

comments