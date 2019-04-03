Boonies Short Films to Air on UNC-TV, April 2019

Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12:35 pm

‘boonies,’ a documentary series of short vignettes highlighting small business owners in the High Country, will air on UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina this April.

The films will air on the station’s main channel at 7:50 p.m. on April 14 and April 21. Following each broadcast, the episodes will be streaming on the PBS Video app, PBS.org and the UNC-TV video portals.

Selena Lauterer, creator and producer of the series, asks: “Why do we choose to live in Boone? Western North Carolina has long been a mystery to folks not living here – we are far away from everything and almost everyone.

“There’s long been held a disdain for mountain people. We’ve been portrayed by popular media as backwards and willfully ignorant. But now with the rise of the Hillbilly feature film and the book What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia, Boonies adds a new voice to the canon of creative, female producer voices– there isn’t anything like this in the television format. Nobody has focused on WNC. With short video, we focus on the people of the area and why they chose to live and start a business here– how can we survive in a place that’s almost two hours from a major airport? Hence, Boonies was born… a documentary series of short vignettes shining a spotlight on the true grit of what it takes to run a small business in the remote Southern Appalachians and why living in the boonies can be a good thing.”

Season One features:

101 Angela Kelly: “Eat More Collards!” Such is Proper Restaurant’s motto where proprietor Angela Kelly embraces her North Carolina heritage by lovingly interpreting dishes of the south, cultivating a loyal fan base spanning all across the country. Airs Sunday, April 7, at 7:50 p.m.

102 Jesse Miller: Insurance man by day, auctioneer for the greater good by night, Jesse Miller has raiser over $1 million for his community as a volunteer auctioneer. Boonies explores why he chooses to use his talents for nonprofits. Airs Sunday, April 14, at 7:50 p.m.

103 Anna Roseman: Anna Roseman, owner of Anna Banana’s Consignment Store, shows us how curating fashion for the High Country in North Carolina is both an art and a science. Airs Sunday, April 21, at 7:50 p.m.

‘boonies’ is produced by Artemis Independent and Hogwild Films, media and production companies based in Boone, North Carolina, and presented by UNCTV. Fiscal sponsorship provided by the Southern Documentary Fund.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eH2WkCVDV4&feature=youtu.be

For more information on ‘boonies,’ please email [email protected]

Facebook.com/booniesSeries

Instagram: @boonies_series

artemisindependent.com/boonies

Comments

comments