Dr. Herbert L. King, Jr. Begins Tenure as 16th president of Lees-McRae College

Dr. Herbert L. King, Jr. hit the ground running in his first days as 16th president of Lees-McRae. He will be involved in events across campus during the busy months of summer including the approaching FORUM series, Summer Theatre performances, orientation sessions, Frolic reunion event, admission open house and the President’s Circle Soiree among others. King was elected to the role of president by the Board of Trustees on January 19, 2018. Since then, he has met with various campus community groups including students, faculty and staff, to aid in a smooth transition before taking office. “I want to be very intentional in getting to know the College and its people,” King said. “Too often, new leaders come to town and say, ‘here is my vision’ or, ‘we are going to do this’ but I don’t function that way. I want to get to know the people and the place and then we will collectively talk about where we are headed as an institution.” Though much collaboration will still take place, King said as for his long-term goals, he does have a few projects he’d personally like to accomplish. “While I am a strong advocate for shared vision where the trustees, faculty, staff, students and community have a role in crafting the strategic future of the College, there are obviously mid and long-term goals I have for the College and for my presidency,” King said. “I want to see us craft a new strategic plan that charts a course for growing the institution. I definitely want to see us improve student retention and persistence to graduation and I will be very focused on securing the resources we need to grow the endowment and fund our vision.” Prior to Lees-McRae, King served as Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden-Sydney, Virginia, where he was responsible for all development, alumni relations and careers functions. King’s time at Hampden-Sydney also included serving as a freshman advisor and as the leader of the freshman learning and living community. In 2010, King served as the Vice President for External Relations at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, and from 2004–2010 as the Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Ferrum College in Ferrum, Virginia. King received his Doctor of Education in educational leadership from The University of Virginia, his Master of Education in educational administration from Lynchburg College and his Bachelor of Arts in English and history from Hampden-Sydney College. “I enter this role with a strong sense of peace and excitement that I am in the right place at the right time,” King said. “I was drawn to Lees-McRae and am very excited about being here because I see a true diversity in this institution that gives us a unique niche in the higher education marketplace that will enable us to thrive. There is nothing ordinary about Lees-McRae and that should excite everyone who is associated with this wonderful place.”