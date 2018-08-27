12th Annual Peter Pedroni Memorial Charity Golf Tournament is This Thursday

Published Monday, August 27, 2018 at 1:31 pm

By Nathan Ham

Casa Rustica Restaurant & Catering is teaming up with Boone Golf Cub once again for the 12th annual Peter Pedroni Memorial Charity Golf Tournament this Thursday, August 30.

The shotgun start tournament will get underway at 1 p.m. at Boone Golf Club.

The entry fee for each person is $125, which includes greens fees, cart fees, mulligans and lunch prior to the tournament beginning. There will be raffles, goody bags and prizes for tournament participants as well as the Ross Chrysler Hole in One Contest that will award someone a new car if they can successfully sink a hole in one.

The tournament is taking place this year in honor of Wendy Harris Watson Green.

There are some hole sponsor opportunities left, however businesses would need to let the group at Boone Golf Club know about their desire to sponsor one of the holes by Tuesday. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also still available. Call Art Adams at 828-264-8760 or Rick Pedroni at 828-406-7085 for more sponsorship details.

Registration forms for the Peter Pedroni Memorial Charity Golf Tournament can be found here. Spots to participate in the tournament are almost full so teams wanting to get registered for the tournament need to do so quickly.

