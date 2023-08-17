Hill Holler LLC receives final permit approval to develop FestivalPark

FloydFest’s new home to be ready to welcome patrons for FloydFest 24, July 24 to 28, 2024

CHECK, VA — Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) approved Hill Holler LLC’s Stormwater Management Plan for the development of FestivalPark, the new home for FloydFest, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. This final approval means FestivalPark will be ready to welcome patrons for FloydFest 24, set for July 24 to 28, 2024.

The approval comes after, in an abundance of caution, Hill Holler LLC (HHLLC) and subject matter experts worked to redesign the site development plan to avoid any potential fauna habitats, and all other streams and wetlands on the site, resulting in a zero-impact footprint.

“This approval comes after we engaged in a very conservative and careful approach to the development of FestivalPark,” said John McBroom, CEO of Across-the-Way Productions (AtWP) and FloydFest, and owner of HHLLC. “At great expense, we have protected every wetland habitat on the new site. Though not strictly required by laws and regulations, some of the conservation and preservation steps by Hill Holler are being voluntarily undertaken because it is the right thing to do.”

Misinformation has circulated about the actual permit HHLLC needed to commence construction, leading many to be understandably confused about the exact approval and work required for the project to continue. In reality, HHLLC was seeking approval of its revised Stormwater Management Plan via VDEQ, which is now complete.

“Harming anything is the antithesis of FloydFest and Hill Holler LLC from the very beginning, so it was disheartening to see misinformation spread and go un-fact-checked,” said Sam Calhoun, COO of AtWP and FloydFest. “We’re doing everything by the book, so we can protect anything that needs to be protected, both now and for as long as we are stewards of this land.”

“The nearest documented bog turtle was found 13 years ago approximately two miles upstream on Meadow Run from this property,” McBroom said. “Nevertheless, when VDEQ and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) raised the issue of the potential presence of the bog turtle, Hill Holler immediately began a very conservative and careful approach to the development of the site.”

Even though no bog turtles have been found on the property, construction plans were adjusted to keep every wetland untouched and protected.

In addition — and separate from work on the Stormwater Management Plan — HHLLC retained expert biologists to develop a Bog Turtle Management Plan to, in part, train the contractors and subcontractors (as well as AtWP/FloydFest executives) on best management practices to protect bog turtles, if present.

A conglomerate of all Floyd County-based contractors is hired to work on FestivalPark, underscoring HHLLC and AtWP’s commitment to the local community.

FloydFest will return July 24 to 28, 2024, at FestivalPark, with the new logo and theme announced in the coming weeks. A limited number of remaining tickets will go on sale on Nov. 1, 2023, via FloydFest.com. Stay tuned to FloydFest.com and the company’s digital channels for more information on FloydFest 2024 and beyond. For questions or more information, please email info@floydfest.com.

