Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians Announce Recital at the Appalachian Theatre

Provide by: The Jones House

Boone, NC – Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM) is pleased to present its Fall 2025 Semester Recital on Tuesday, December 9, at the historic Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone. The event is free and open to the public, with performances beginning at 5:30 PM.

This semester’s recital features over 100 students from Boone JAM group classes, sharing the region’s deep musical traditions on guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and ukulele. The community is invited to enjoy an evening of lively, heartfelt music from the next generation of old-time and bluegrass musicians.

“Our students have worked hard all semester, and this recital is a chance to celebrate their growth and accomplishment,” said Brandon Holder, Program Director of Boone JAM. “Their dedication to learning these traditional tunes is inspiring, and we’re grateful to the community for continually supporting this program and the culture it represents.”

Hosted in the beautifully restored Appalachian Theatre, the recital offers a warm, family-friendly atmosphere to celebrate youth creativity, community connection, and the enduring heritage of Southern Appalachian music. Come out and support these young, local musicians!

Event Details:

What: Boone JAM Fall 2025 Recital

When: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Where: Appalachian Theatre, Downtown Boone

Time: 5:30 PM

Admission: Free

About Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM):

Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM) is a program dedicated to teaching traditional Appalachian music to youth through group instruction, enrichment, and performance opportunities. The program ensures that the music, stories, and cultural traditions of the Southern Appalachian region are passed on to future generations. Boone JAM is an affiliate of the Junior Appalachian Musicians organization (www.jamkids.org) and receives additional support from the Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship and the North Carolina Arts Council. For more information about Boone JAM, visit joneshouse.org/lessons