Movie Review: “Jurassic Park” Now Playing at Boone Regal

By Bob Garver

After three “Jurassic Park” movies and three “Jurassic World” movies, it seems the time has come to kickstart the “Jurassic” franchise again with “Jurassic World: Rebirth.” I’ll give the franchise credit for recognizing that there was no need to continue with the Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howard characters from the last three movies, who were widely seen as uninteresting. Even the more popular “classic” characters played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are probably best taking this movie off after fans got sufficiently caught up with them in 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Good on this movie for coming up with a new set of heroes. I can’t say I always cared for the story, action, or generally the movie around them, but the movie is better for having them.

The most-talked-about scene in the movie is its cold open, where a carelessly-discarded candy bar wrapper leads to catastrophic results. It reminded me a lot of one of those convoluted “Final Destination” death sequences, but that didn’t do the movie any favors, all it did was make me wish I was watching one of those movies instead of this. I’m sure the intention here was to have a scene where funny and scary were well-balanced, and I suppose technically it succeeds by delivering very little of either.

Soon after, we’re introduced to our new cast. Capable covert operative Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) is recruited by shady pharmaceutical rep Krebs (Rupert Friend) to lead a team to an island of mutant dinosaurs to collect DNA samples that can be combined to form a cure for heart disease. The team also includes Zora’s longtime colleague Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and unemployed paleontologist Dr. Loomis (Jonathan Bailey). As the new leads travel to the island, we’re also introduced to a civilian family: father Reuben (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), younger daughter Isabella (Audrina Miranda), older daughter Teresa (Luna Blaise), and Xavier (David Iacano), Teresa’s hapless boyfriend. Their boat is capsized by ocean-based dinos and they need rescuing from Zora’s team, much to the chagrin of mission-focused Krebs. The groups are briefly brought together, then quickly separated again once they reach the island so they can go on disparate adventures.

Said adventures include Zora’s group collecting samples from prehistoric creatures on land, sea, and air. It’s the “air” that proves the most challenging, as they have to scale a perilous cliff to get to the nest of a fearsome predator. The family needs only to survive the island, but they don’t have things any easier. They need to make it down a river, but not if a T-Rex has anything to say about it. For the climax, the survivors of the two groups reunite for a shared showdown with the vicious mutant dinosaur that escaped its enclosure at the beginning of the movie. I at least liked the design of the new Big Bad dinosaur, it’s got more going on than previous built-up surprises that usually just turned out to be variations on raptors.

I liked the chemistry of the Johansson/Ali/Bailey team in “Jurassic World: Rebirth.” I liked them so much, in fact, that I was annoyed whenever there was any business with dinosaurs that prevented them from casually interacting. The sailing family could have been cut from the movie entirely. I know the movie wanted to throw in some cute kids for the dinos to terrorize, but they’re bland, at times annoying, and they detract from the more interesting storyline. As for the dinosaurs and the action around them, it’s par for the course. Don’t worry, they’re here, but the special effects are wonky at times and nothing they do will be surprising to anyone familiar with this franchise. I can’t say that I strongly dislike this installment with its change-up in human leads, but this series, now on its seventh installment, is no longer the unique property that established itself as a pop culture institution in the 90’s.

Grade: C

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, bloody images, some suggestive references, language and a drug reference. Its running time is 134 minutes.