LETTERS / ‘Our’ Empire Has Been Almost Continually at War Since Plymouth Rock

Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 8:46 am

Dear Editor.

“Why, of course, the people don’t want war. Why would some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece? Naturally the common people don’t want war: neither in Russia, nor in England, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood.

But after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a parliament or a communist dictatorship.

The people can always be brought to the bidding of their leaders. All you have to do is tell them that they are in danger of being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger.” Hermann Goering

‘Our’ Empire has been almost continually at war since Plymouth Rock. A new ‘enemy’ is found each time the old one gets defeated, or tiresome. ‘Consumers’ believe that this time it’s different, even though it never is. There’s a good reason why we need to subdue the new target of ‘official’ displeasure, we’re told. America is famous for its false flag attacks that then require our military response. We don’t consider who profits from these wars, big or small. Those countries that are our ‘friends’ don’t need to be attacked despite how they act worse than the ones we now need to oppose: Its 1984 here and now.

America presents many myths about itself in lots of venues, especially TV and schools. A curious aspect of these myths is that while they’re parroted by ‘official’ outlets, and clung to by the true believers; most of us ignore the obvious obfuscation whenever we see them presented. The polls indicate few of us believe the ‘news’ and fewer trust any aspect of ‘government’. What thinking human really believes all of the dirty deeds Russia is currently accused of?

The land of the free is one of the myths that was sold even in the face of slavery, Jim Crow, our WW2 domestic Japanese concentration camps, our clearly documented behavior towards our native population from Jamestown until the present day, and those myths are always in the background taunting us as the rest of the world laughs at our self-deceptions.

The Empire sells many myths in which its arrogant hypocrisies are simultaneously entertaining and horrifying. The Russian meddling tales fits this well as, at the same time, the TV tells you how the Empire had to invade some small country or put Iran under siege and when we’ve decided who is president of a foreign country using various illegal methods to arrive at that installation. Venezuela is a current easy example of the Empire’s hypocrisies.

Muslims as a genetic threat is another of these moves presented by the Empire in their obvious goal to rule the world. Our society is given, or catches a fever as though Pavlov was training us as he did his famous dog. The gap between facts and myths are large and unaddressed by those who claim to tell us ‘facts’ on the TV. ‘Consumers’ don’t realize their support due to lazy acceptance of whatever crap they’re fed let alone accept our collective responsibility and contributions.

Movies, “news”, and commentaries present the image of Muslims and Arabs as threats. Since Arabs were blamed for 9/11 they’re the latest “ogre under the bed” to be waved in your face, preceded by commies, Negros, Indians, Mexican marijuana fiends, all inspiring fear requiring ‘our’ government, needing job security, to rescue us. ‘Consumers’ haven’t understood that Muslims are just one of many tools ‘our’ government uses to keep you afraid/angry, and justify all the other tools they use. There never was any Muslim terrorism until after 1947 when European, non-Semitic, Jews invaded their homelands.

When a racial or religious group is described this way, dehumanization encourages shameful violence. We’ve seen it before. We’re told to learn the lessons of history. We’re told to remember European Jews so we don’t persecute those unlike us. It’s a curious thing to see those European Jews do the same to others while squawking about what has been done to them, as the Empire joins in the chorus. The victor writes history, creating myths you accept.

The hate against Muslims makes it easy to forget what happens when that hate gets loose. Islamic fundamentalism, from our ‘Christian’ view, explains everything we decide to believe about Islam. Do you judge Christianity by the actions of Westboro Baptist church, Jim Jones, or the Inquisition? ‘Religious’ groups come in all degrees of belief. The Bible has some very violent content of the sort we’re told the Muslims advocate: Leviticus anyone? Christian history is quite violent, in various forms, to those unlike themselves.

Christian leaders forget the Bible’s advice and give us a group to oppose telling us that they are, in their entirety, heinous and worth of our hate. WWJD

Ordinary Muslims, like most humans, want to live in peace, and want the best for their children. Their governments are corrupt like ours. The noise about Islam could have terrible costs for the world, if the powerful get their way. World War is possible with many possible incendiary points created by America. We’re told to be afraid of Iran getting the bomb, as if someone with two bullets would attack an army.

‘Our’ government says Muslims attack us because al-Qaeda uses religion in a corrupt way. They haven’t explained why. Muslims don’t “hate our freedom” they hate our policies. The overwhelming majority voice their objections to America’s one-sided support of Israel’s Apartheid, and longstanding support for tyrannies, especially Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf States: Muslim nations working for the Empire. If we invade others to distribute ‘democracy’ why haven’t we haven’t invaded them? America helped establish al-Qaeda in Afghanistan to oppose the Soviet Union.

Americans are taught that we’re innocent victims, Muslims are evil aggressors, and our violence is more acceptable than theirs. You want to believe and are easily influenced by skillful propagandists. Terrorism was defined by America to justify the violence it does in the world. We’re told: “No matter what evil our government does its ok if someone else is worse. Sure, we do some bad things, but we’re not like them; the Ultimate Savages, Terrorists”. You are what you do.

You buy that making our violence logical, invited by their evil: ours is just different. That’s how Americans/humans absolve themselves. It’s how they ignore reality in their support of ‘our’ government. It’s why few things produce as much anger as suggesting that they act, before condemning others, as if they were genuine Christians.

Hate hearing that Islam is a Religion of Peace, when you read of Muslims killing women for family “honor”; rioting over some slight offense; murdering Christian and Jews because they aren’t “believers”; Leviticus describes the Christian difference, right? You’d benefit from a little historical research perhaps beginning by reading about Christians burning witches. In those days cats were seen as a witch’s tool, so ‘good Christians’ killed them. Rats proliferated and the bubonic plague had no opposition. Then investigate what Israel is doing to Christians there.

You wish to ‘improve’ Muslims, bringing them more in line with your values. There’s a word for that: persecution. A few false flag operations, of which the Empire has a long history, have Americans terrified of Muslims hiding under their beds as America becomes a third world country/failed state/totalitarian nightmare distracting you with terrorism. What are the odds of America being continually in danger when places like Switzerland or Norway never are? Do you suspect there may be something else involved?

Silence is acceptance.

Craig Dudley

